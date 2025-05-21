Rory McIlroy spotted with $170M-worth Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in latest photo

Rory McIlroy, a noted Manchester United fan, has just met one of the greatest players in the team's illustrious history. At the UEFA Europa League final, where Manchester United is taking on the Tottenham Hotspurs today at 3:00 pm ET, McIlroy got to sit in a suite with Wayne Rooney.
Wayne Rooney, a former Red Devils player who is worth $170 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), also gifted McIlroy a kit in the iconic red color. The jersey does not appear to be signed, but it does come directly from a player. Rooney played for United for 13 of his 19 seasons and is the club's top scorer with 253 strikes to his name. The legendary English striker also spent 13 of his 16 Premier League years with the English club.
McIlroy has never shied away from his fandom for the club. Even after his iconic Masters Tournament win, a reporter asked him a question about the team, and he joked in response.
McIlroy has been to Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, many times over the years. Today, he's in Spain to watch the championship match and hopefully spur his squad on to victory. Before that, he also met Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, two other legends of the franchise.
McIlroy is coming off a slightly disappointing outing. The golfer had the chance to complete the in-season Grand Slam, which no one has in almost a century, after winning the Masters, but he placed T47.
Rory McIlroy wanted Masters triumph to inspire Manchester United
Though Rory McIlroy is one of the world's most accomplished golfers, his sporting interest does not end there. He is also an avid soccer, or football, fan. His allegiance has long lain with Manchester United, hence his presence with the team today.
McIlroy alluded to his longstanding loyalty to the club right after his Masters victory. With a green jacket now officially in tow, reporters asked if he might make a trip to Old Trafford with the iconic blazer on.
He said via ESPN:
"If it can inspire some better play, absolutely."
Rory McIlroy's Masters win came mere hours after Manchester United had lost a crucial game to Newcastle United. It was their 14th loss of the PL season, and it wasn't particularly close.
The club has not played all that poorly, though. Since McIlroy's theoretically inspiring victory, they have attained three victories and a tie. They also advanced to the Europa League Final after being the only remaining unbeaten club in Europe (the Europa League and the Champions League), which is no small feat.
They did lose four contests, but they're playing in one of Europe's top finals, and the better play the Irishman wanted may not be far off. Either way, McIlroy's live presence could spur them to channel his incredible 2025 form and get a trophy.