Rory McIlroy spotted in Alpine garage at the Formula 1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying 

Several guests attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas GP qualifying, including Rory McIlroy, on Friday, November 22. The Northern Irishman was spotted in the Alpine garage at the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Last week, McIlroy clinched the DP World Tour Championship for the third time in his career. He also claimed the Race to Dubai title for the sixth time, tying with Seve Ballesteros.

On Friday, the official Instagram page of F1 shared a video of Rory McIlroy entering the Las Vegas Street Circuit to attend the qualifying session.

Rory McIlroy attends the Formula 1 Las Vegas Qualifying (Image via Instagram@F1)

McIlroy has been a big fan of Formula 1 and has attended several races. Last year, he invested in Alpine.

"There has to be a fun element to it and a sense of purpose and a sense of the journey and partnering with good people, " he said as per New York Times. "And that’s really what we tried to do here."

Speaking of the Las Vegas qualifying, Mercedes driver George Russell edged Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to claim pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This marks his first pole position since the British Grand Prix in July. Additionally, this is Mercedes' best performance in months. Pierre Gasly of Alpine finished third in the qualifying.

"I'm much better at setting like little short-term goals" - Rory McIlroy sheds light on his goals

Last week, Rory McIlroy claimed the DP World Tour Championship, defeating Rasmus Hojgaard by two shots. Speaking at the winner's press conference, he said he always wanted to be the best golfer and never knew where the game would take him.

"But it's got me pretty far," he said. "So it seems like a recipe that I should keep going with."

"But yeah, I think I do a good job of setting myself goals throughout the year and trying to, I'm much better at setting like little short-term goals and trying to work my way through those, and then hopefully by the end of the year it sort of adds up to something bigger than that," he added.

McIlroy added that he would like to continue playing at the highest level as long as he feels healthy.

"I'm going to try to get the best out of myself up until the point I feel like I'm no longer good enough to compete at the highest level. But I feel like that's a very long way away," he concluded.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman won two titles on the PGA Tour and two on the DP World Tour this year.

