Rory McIlroy spotted with new equipment ahead of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

Rory McIlroy is back at the Amgen Irish Open this week, aiming to repeat his 2016 triumph at The K Club. During his practice rounds, the 36-year-old was spotted testing TaylorMade MG5 wedges, hinting at a possible equipment change.

It’s unclear whether these wedges will permanently replace his current setup. But one of the MG5s appeared to be a 60° wedge stamped with 61° RM, aligning with the specs he typically carries. Another MG5 wedge in his bag featured only an RM marking, without a loft degree. This was reported by Golf Monthly.

Until now, McIlroy has played the TaylorMade MG4s in 46° (09SB), 50° (09SB), 54° (11SB) and 60° (08LB - 61°) lofts, all fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts. Interestingly, the MG5s he’s testing also use the same shafts. This suggests that he might be looking for familiarity while making the change.

With prestigious events like the Ryder Cup approaching, any switch will need to settle quickly. Rory McIlroy’s form this summer has been mixed. He finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open, T7 at The Open, T12 at the BMW Championship, and T23 at the Tour Championship.

What could be the possible reason behind Rory McIlroy's equipment change?

Chasing a second Amgen Irish Open victory, McIlroy will play alongside European Masters champion Thriston Lawrence and Race to Dubai No. 3 Kristoffer Reitan in the first round. Their opening round begins at 8:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, followed by a 1:00 p.m. tee time on Friday.

During Tuesday’s press conference (September 2), McIlroy mentioned that he hoped to put himself in contention and perform with more precision than he had shown at the BMW and the Tour Championship.

"I figured out my ball striking at least in Atlanta. I felt like I hit the ball terribly at the BMW, but I putted well. Then in Atlanta, I hit the ball better but I putted terribly. So just need to try to piece everything together," Rory McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy further mentioned that the next two weeks would be crucial for sharpening his game, explaining that the best way to truly gauge his form was by putting himself in contention under pressure on Sundays. He added that giving himself a few chances to win was an important part of the process.

McIlroy wrapped up his PGA Tour season with a T23 finish at the 2025 Tour Championship, a result that fell short of expectations. However, he pointed out that his season was far from finished, with several DP World Tour events ahead, including the Race to Dubai. His next stop is this week’s Amgen Irish Open, effectively a home event for the five-time major champion from Northern Ireland.

