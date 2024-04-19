Rory McIlroy spotted with TaylorMade’s BRNR Mini Copper and Vokey WedgeWorks SM10 58K at the RBC Heritage

During the opening round of the RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy was spotted with a new addition to his equipment. He was seen with TaylorMade Golf’s BRNR Mini Copper and VokeyWedges WedgeWorks SM10 58K.
On Thursday, April 18, McIlroy had a stable start at the Harbour Town Golf Links as he fired a 4-under 67 and was sitting at T10, four strokes behind the lead. He birdied three holes, bogeyed one, and also eagled the par-5, fifth hole. During the round, he was spotted with a couple of additions to his gear.
Jonathan Wall of Golf.com shared the picture of TaylorMade Golf’s BRNR Mini Copper and VokeyWedges WedgeWorks SM10 58K on X (formerly Twitter).
During the past round interview, the Northern Irishman stated that he hit only three times with Mini Cooper on Thursday. He added:
"The way the wind was today out of the South I didn't means I didn't hit it, it was some of the holes I hit it in practice. I was hitting five wood off the tea and then there was a couple of holes where I hit mini in the practice round. Then I hit driver just because the wind was into.
"But it's a great club, it's versatile. And I'm sure I'll use it quite a bit over these next few days."
The 34-year-old golfer is on the hunt for his first PGA Tour title this season. So far, he has had only one top-ten finish, which came at the Valero Texas Open a couple of weeks ago.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the RBC Heritage on Friday?
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Ludvig Åberg for the second round of the RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off on Friday, April 19, at 10:30 am ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the RBC Heritage, Round 2:
- 8:15 am: Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
- 8:25 am: Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
- 8:35 am: Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
- 8:45 am: Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
- 8:55 am: Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
- 9:05 am: Tom Kim, Harris English
- 9:15 am: Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:25 am: Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
- 9:50 am: Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
- 10:00 am: Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
- 10:10 am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
- 10:20 am: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:30 am: Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
- 10:40 am: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 10:50 am: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
- 11:00 am: Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
- 11:10 am: Alejandro Tosti
- 11:25 am: Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
- 11:35 am: Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:45 am: Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
- 11:55 am: Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
- 12:05 pm: Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
- 12:15 pm: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:25 pm: Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:35 pm: Jason Day, Eric Cole
- 12:45 pm: Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
- 1:00 pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
- 1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
- 1:20 pm: Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
- 1:30 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
- 1:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
- 1:50 pm: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:00 pm: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
- 2:10 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
