Rory McIlroy spotted with TaylorMade’s BRNR Mini Copper and Vokey WedgeWorks SM10 58K at the RBC Heritage

During the opening round of the RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy was spotted with a new addition to his equipment. He was seen with TaylorMade Golf’s BRNR Mini Copper and VokeyWedges WedgeWorks SM10 58K.

On Thursday, April 18, McIlroy had a stable start at the Harbour Town Golf Links as he fired a 4-under 67 and was sitting at T10, four strokes behind the lead. He birdied three holes, bogeyed one, and also eagled the par-5, fifth hole. During the round, he was spotted with a couple of additions to his gear.

Jonathan Wall of Golf.com shared the picture of TaylorMade Golf’s BRNR Mini Copper and VokeyWedges WedgeWorks SM10 58K on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

During the past round interview, the Northern Irishman stated that he hit only three times with Mini Cooper on Thursday. He added:

"The way the wind was today out of the South I didn't means I didn't hit it, it was some of the holes I hit it in practice. I was hitting five wood off the tea and then there was a couple of holes where I hit mini in the practice round. Then I hit driver just because the wind was into.

"But it's a great club, it's versatile. And I'm sure I'll use it quite a bit over these next few days."

The 34-year-old golfer is on the hunt for his first PGA Tour title this season. So far, he has had only one top-ten finish, which came at the Valero Texas Open a couple of weeks ago.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the RBC Heritage on Friday?

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Ludvig Åberg for the second round of the RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off on Friday, April 19, at 10:30 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the RBC Heritage, Round 2:

8:15 am: Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

8:25 am: Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

8:35 am: Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

8:45 am: Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

8:55 am: Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

9:05 am: Tom Kim, Harris English

9:15 am: Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

9:25 am: Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

9:50 am: Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 am: Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 am: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 am: Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 am: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 am: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 am: Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 am: Alejandro Tosti

11:25 am: Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 am: Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 am: Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 am: Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 pm: Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 pm: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 pm: Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 pm: Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 pm: Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

1:00 pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

1:20 pm: Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

1:50 pm: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

2:10 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

Poll : Can Rory McIlroy win the RBC Heritage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback