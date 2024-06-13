Rory McIlroy spotted without a wedding ring at the US Open despite announcing a U-turn from his divorce filing

Rory McIlroy was spotted without his wedding ring despite announcing a reconciliation with his wife, Erica Stoll. The Northern Irish golfer filed for divorce from his wife last month and has been seen without the wedding ring at many tournaments since then.

However, in an interview with The Guardian, he recently opened up about his personal life, revealing that he was looking forward to a "new beginning" with his wife. Amidst this significant update, the four-time Major winner is gearing up for this week's US Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course in North Carolina, aiming to add another Major title to his name.

However, during the practice rounds for the 2024 tournament, he was spotted without his wedding ring, igniting several doubts among fans anout his U-turn in the relationship.

Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open - Preview Day Two without his wedding ring

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have been married for seven years. They met a decade ago during the Ryder Cup when Stoll worked for the PGA of America. McIlroy was late for his tee time, and Stoll helped him reach the golf course on time. At the time, he was engaged to tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki and was planning a wedding with her.

However, he broke up with the sports star over a phone call and later began dating Erica Stoll. The couple dated for two years before deciding to spend their lives together in 2017. Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll also have a daughter, Poppy.

In a shocking turn of events, McIlroy filed for divorce in 2024, stating that his marriage with Stoll was "irretrievably broken." But he later decided to dismiss the case and start afresh. In a recent interview with The Guardian, McIlroy said,

"There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

Meanwhile, on the greens, Rory McIlroy is gearing up to tee off at this week's Major starting Thursday, June 13. He has his eyes on the tournament and is one of the favourite bets for the week.

Rory McIlroy retains social media pictures with wife despite filing for divorce

Although Rory McIlroy was spotted without his wedding ring at tournaments, he has not deleted any pictures with his wife from his social media account.

McIlroy is pretty secretive about his personal life and rarely shares personal pictures on social media. However, he has some pictures with his wife on Instagram from 2019 and earlier, and even after announcing the divorce, he has kept them.

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the 2024 US Open on Thursday, June 13 at 1:14 p.m. ET in a group with current World Nos. 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, respectively.