Rory McIlroy surpasses Jon Rahm to make it to the top of most wins among Ryder Cup Team Europe members since 2022

Rory McIlroy has been in excellent form of late. Interestingly, reporter Justin Ray created a list comparing the PGA Tour wins of the upcoming Ryder Cup's Team Europe. McIlroy emerged at the top of this list, much ahead of other players like Jon Rahm.
The list was about the most PGA Tour wins since 2022, and McIlroy, since then, has a total of nine wins on the PGA circuit. Jon Rahm, on the other hand, finished in second place with five wins. Interestingly, Rahm signed with the LIV Golf Circuit in December 2023 and therefore, he only competes in Major golf tournaments on the PGA Tour.
Talking about the rest of the list, Viktor Hovland was third with five wins, and Sepp Straka was fourth on the list with four wins. Justin Roy's X post about the list reads as follows:
"Most PGA Tour wins by European players since beginning of 2022 season: Rory McIlroy, 9 Jon Rahm, 5 Viktor Hovland, 5 Sepp Straka, 4"
Talking about the Ryder Cup, the tournament will kick off from September 26-28 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. This will be the 45th edition of the tournament, which will be played between Team America and Team Europe. This year's captains of the respective teams will be Keegan Bradley (USA) and Luke Donald (Europe).
The tournament will be played across three days as follows:
- Day 1 (Friday): 4 foursome (alternate shot) matches and 4 fourball (better ball) matches
- Day 2 (Saturday): 4 foursome matches and 4 fourball matches
- Day 3 (Sunday): 12 singles matches
What is Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour win total?
Rory McIlroy is the sixth golfer in history to accomplish a career Grand Slam. This automatically elevates him to the ranks of the game's greatest players. In terms of PGA Circuit wins, McIlroy has 29 in total, five of which are golf Majors.
The following is a list of all McIlroy's PGA Tour wins and earnings:
- 2025 Masters: $4,200,000
- 2025 Players Championship: $4,500,000
- 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $3,600,000
- 2024 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,620,000
- 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry): $1,199,350
- 2023 Genesis Scottish Open: $1,440,000
- 2022 CJ Cup: $1,755,000
- 2022 Tour Championship: $18,000,000
- 2022 RBC Canadian Open: $1,566,000
- 2021 CJ Cup: $1,755,000
- 2021 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,458,000
- 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions: $1,745,000
- 2019 Tour Championship: $15,000,000
- 2019 RBC Canadian Open: $1,368,000
- 2019 Players Championship: $2,250,000
- 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $1,638,000
- 2016 Tour Championship: $1,530,000
- 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship: $1,530,000
- 2015 Wells Fargo Championship: $1,278,000
- 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play: $1,570,000
- 2014 PGA Championship: $1,800,000
- 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: $1,530,000
- 2014 Open Championship: $1,665,788
- 2012 BMW Championship: $1,440,000
- 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship: $1,440,000
- 2012 PGA Championship: $1,445,000
- 2012 Honda Classic: $1,026,000
- 2011 U.S. Open: $1,440,000
- 2010 Quail Hollow Championship: $1,170,000