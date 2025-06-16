"Rory McIlroy, take notes"; "Class act" - Fans laud Robert MacIntyre’s sportsmanship after close US Open 2025 loss to J.J. Spaun

Fans lauded Robert MacIntyre’s sportsmanship after his close loss to J.J. Spaun at the 2025 US Open. MacIntyre was playing at the Oakmont Country Club last week, and the golfer fell short to Spaun by two shots after the four rounds at the major tournament to lose the title.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of MacIntyre on X, where the golfer could be seen sitting in the clubhouse and clapping despite his defeat. The video was captioned:

“Robert MacIntyre — Classy in defeat”

As the video came up, it garnered a lot of attention from the fans. One fan sarcastically asked Rory McIlroy to take notes from MacIntyre.

Another called the act classy and appreciated MacIntyre.

A netizen heralded the professional golfers for their sportsmanship. He wrote:

“Most of these pro golfers have great class and I really respect and appreciate the good sportsmanship.”

A golf enthusiast sent blessings to MacIntyre for his act. He penned down:

“What a true class act this young man is! Blessings to Master MacIntyre!”

Two fans took jabs at McIlroy. They wrote:

"Something you don’t see from Rory"

"Take notes crybaby Rory!"

MacIntyre finished at T52 at the 2024 US Open by scoring 7 under.

What did Robert MacIntyre say about his final round play at the US Open?

Robert MacIntyre failed to win the US Open by two shots, and following his defeat, the golfer joined a post-tournament press conference and shared his experience of playing the final round. He added that rain delayed the match, and the back nine was tough for him. His words read:

“It didn't get off to the best of starts. I was 2-over through 3 and then holed a lovely putt on 4, par-5 for eagle. That kind of settled me down. That got me into somewhat of a groove and back in the golf tournament. Then the back nine was just all about fighting. Obviously the rain delay. My previous rain delay comebacks haven't been strong”

MacIntyre continued to share how he trusted his caddie and had faith in his hard work for the win.

“When I was going round, and I just trusted myself, trusted my caddie Mike, trusted all the work that I've done, and we're sitting here in the clubhouse nicely and just wait and see.”

Robert MacIntyre scored 1 over after four days of play at the US Open. He shot 70 in the tournament's first round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. He fired 74 in the next round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The golfer shot 69 in the third round with four birdies and 68 in the fourth round after carding three birdies along with an eagle.

