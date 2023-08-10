Rory McIlroy is set to enter the star-packed field of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the first tournament to start on Thursday. He will tee off at 10:26 am ET with the leader of the FedEx Cup standings Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

St.Jude Championship is the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs which will take place from Thursday to Sunday. The tournament features a field of 70 players who topped the FedEx Cup Standings.

The tournament begins at 8:50 a.m. ET at TPC Southwind, with Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Railey teeing off first, followed by Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, and Cameron Young at 9:02 a.m. ET.

Following the St.Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers in the rankings will proceed to the BMW Championship, which will be held next week, followed by the Tour Championship, which will be held later this month.

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup last year and will be defending his crown this week. The Northern Irish golfer has been in good form. He has won two events dating back to the beginning of 2023.

He is one of the expert's favorites to win the title this week. According to Nejad, his odds to clinch the trophy at St.Jude are +850.

Scheffler tops the odds tally of Nejad's best-pick list with +600 points, followed by Jon Rahm.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship round 1 tee times

The first round of the St.Jude Championship is scheduled to begin on August 10. Golfers are grouped into 30 groups and begin their game at various times.

The first three shots will be taken by Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and David Railey, while JJ Spun and Ben Griffin will take the last.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship round 1;

8:50 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

9:02 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

9:14 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

9:26 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:38 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

9:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:38 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:50 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

11:02 a.m. -- Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

11:20 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:32 a.m. -- Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:44 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:56 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:08 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:20 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 p.m. -- Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

1:08 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

1:20 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

1:32 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin