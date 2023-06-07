Rory McIlroy told to 'f*** off' in angry exchange during the PGA Tour players meeting: Report

Rory McIlroy reportedly engaged in an angry exchange during Tuesday night’s PGA Tour player meeting. An anonymous player, who attended the meeting, revealed that the Irish golfer was foul-mouthed by world No.227 Grayson Murray, who openly slammed the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

According to the player, Murray was angry by the merger decision. The golfer reportedly attacked PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for the shock PGA-LIV merger and called for his resignation. The golfer’s attack on the PGA chief started a war of words with other players at the meeting, which included McIlroy. As per the player, the Irishman, who is a staunch LIV rebel, only ‘responded to Grayson when he was going off on tangents.’

Speaking about the heated exchange at the PGA Tour player meeting, the anonymous player said, as quoted by the Golf Channel:

“He (Rory McIlroy) only responded to Grayson when Grayson was going off on tangents, outbursts, saying like, ‘We don’t trust you, Jay! You should resign right now! You lied to our face!'”

He added:

“I forget exactly what led to this, but Rory goes, ‘Just play better, Grayson,’ and that got a bad response from the crowd.”

Interestingly, he went on to reveal that Murray, a recent winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, eventually snapped at McIlroy and told him to “F*** off!”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🎙️ Rory is scheduled to meet with the media tomorrow morning after the pro-am. (He tees off at 7:00am ET). ‍ 🎙️ Rory is scheduled to meet with the media tomorrow morning after the pro-am. (He tees off at 7:00am ET). @TrackingRory 🚨🎙️ Rory is scheduled to meet with the media tomorrow morning after the pro-am. (He tees off at 7:00am ET). @TrackingRory 😮‍💨 https://t.co/YkgQfKCdiJ

While the exchange between the two golfers wasn’t made public, the incident was reported by multiple sources from inside the PGA Tour. With reports of players calling for Jay Monahan’s resignation coming out from the player meeting, it’s interesting to note that McIlroy took a rather neutral stand in the matter.

Players like Shane Lowry were among the names who spoke out against the PGA chief for the shock merger decision.

Players expressed 'anger' over the LIV Golf merger at the PGA Tour meeting

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour players meeting got out of hand at moments. Johnson Wagner, who attended the meeting on Tuesday, dubbed it as being 'contentious.’ Following the meetings, the golfer revealed that most players inside the room were ‘furious.’ He said that “there was a lot of anger in that room” and “players were calling for (Monahan’s) resignation"

According to Golf Magazine, Monahan himself admitted that the discussion with the players was ‘heated’.

He said:

“I would describe the meeting as intense. Certainly heated."

However, it is noteworthy that Monahan claimed the decision to merge the PGA and LIV was a well-informed one. The PGA Tour chief said that he ‘accepts the criticisms’ and added that the move was being done for the ‘betterment’ of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes