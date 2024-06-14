Rory McIlroy traverses difficult day as Pinehurst proves to be a challenge at the 2024 US Open - "Not going to get easier"

Rory McIlroy played the second round of the US Open 2024 for a score of 2 over 72, which temporarily pushed him back on the leaderboard. With the day still to finish, McIlroy is in 6th place, with a score of 3 under after 36 holes.

The Northern Irishman highlighted the great challenge that Pinehurst No. 2 represents for everyone in the 2024 US Open field. Rory McIlroy spoke about it during a post-round interview with SiriusXM and said that the course is "not going to get any easier."

This was part of what Rory McIlroy had to say about the course:

"The golf course was harder today, some of the hole locations are definitely tougher. Tactically I felt like a hit more fairways today than yesterday. Missed a couple more greens. I think that was only because the hole locations were little bit tougher."

He added:

"There are a couple decent scores. It's a difficult day and the greens drying up and certainly not going to get any easier. So I feel I could shot something around par maybe even under par, but a 72 wasn't terrible in the thick of things going into the weekend."

Rory McIlroy also spoke about how he will face the third round of the 2024 US Open. This was part of what he said:

"Same approach, conservative strategy, hit fairways, hit it into the middle of the greens when you can. And take your chances from there. Pars are really good. If you pick up some birdies here and there that's even better. But par golf, specially in the weekend at the US Open, is always going to serve you well."

Rory McIlroy is playing his 16th US Open. In 15 previous editions, he has finished in the Top 10s eight times, including one victory (2011) and one second place (2023).

A look at Rory McIlroy's performance in the first two rounds of the US Open 2024

Rory McIlroy played one of the best rounds of his Major championship career, posting a score of 5 under, with five birdies and no bogeys. In fact, it is only the fourth time McIlroy has started a Major with a bogey-free round.

As for the second round, the Northern Irishman started with two bogeys, with no birdies on the front nine. His first and only birdie of the day came on the 13th hole, to close with his third bogey on the 18th.

With this performance, McIlroy remains among the main contenders for the title, as he is only two strokes behind Ludvig Aberg, who temporarily leads the event with a score of 5 under through the 9th.

The US Open 2024 is throwing up several surprises. Among them is that Scottie Scheffler would be making the cut at the number, if the cut line remains at 5 over, as projected.

