Rory McIlroy unfazed by Team US advantage in picking LIV Golfers for Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked second in the PGA Tour rankings only behind the affluent Scottie Scheffler. The 34-year-old will be competing for the Tour Championship recently and will try to win the FedEx Cup. However, the northern Irish golfer has a keen eye towards the future with the Ryder Cup just around the corner.

The Ryder Cup is a men's golf competition between two teams, mainly Team Europe and Team USA. The tournament will begin on the 29th of September 2023. It was recently reported that Team USA has an additional advantage and will be able to select players from LIV Golf.

However, the same advantage isn't awarded to Team Europe just months before the Ryder Cup. Rory McIlroy took notice of the recent situation and is unfazed about the advantage offered to Team USA. The Northern Irish golfer gave his statement via a recent press conference.

"I don't think that would make a difference for us," McIlroy said.

McIlroy is confident in the ability of Team Europe and doesn't want the added advantage of adding players from LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed golf league has been under constant scrutiny since it was started and is currently under negotiations with the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy is considered a favorite to win the Tour Championship

Before Rory McIlroy can focus on winning the Ryder Cup with Team Europe, the 34-year-old golfer will be looking to defend his title in the Tour Championship. McIlroy was the runaway winner last year and lifted the prestigious FedEx Cup trophy.

Although he is a strong favorite to win this year, his competitor Scottie Scheffler has better odds ahead of him. McIlroy is also three strokes behind Scheffler according to the new stroke format for the playoffs. Additionally, BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland is also in the mix with an 8-under starting score.

The states are extremely high for Rory McIlroy if he wishes to defend his title at the Tour Championship. He has practiced diligently and also revealed recently that he will switch back to his Spider X putter for the Tour Championship.