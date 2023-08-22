Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tops PGA Tour power rankings for 2023 Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have claimed the top spots in the power rankings for the 2023 Tour Championship, the final FedEx Cup Playoff event. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27, at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

While Hovland recorded the win at last week's BMW Championship after shooting a course record of 61, McIlroy also carded a 4-under 66 on Sunday, August 20, to finish the event in 4th place.

With only the top 30 players left in the FedEx Cup race, the Tour Championship is going to be an exciting finish to the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2023 Tour Championship:

1) Viktor Hovland

Hovland registered his second PGA Tour win of the season last week and moved up to second in the FedEx Cup standings. After finishing T20, T5, and T15 in his first three starts at East Lake, he will be aiming for his first career FedEx Cup victory.

2) Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has the opportunity to win two consecutive FedEx Cups, a feat that has never been accomplished in the history of the event. After finishing T3 and 4th in the first two events of this year's Playoffs, he will begin his journey at East Lake with a score of 7-under.

It's not as though the 34-year-old Northern Irishman has never come from behind to win. In 2019, he started at 5-under as the 5th seed, and last year he opened at 4-under.

3) Scottie Scheffler

Despite just two wins, Scottie Scheffler has had an incredible 2022–23 season with sixteen top-10 finishes in 22 starts. At the FedEx Cup, he leads in GIR and SG. Tee-to-Green.

Scheffler has made two top tens in three appearances at the East Lake, and last year he finished runner-up just behind McIlroy. The World No. 1 golfer will open on Thursday at 10-under at the East Lake.

4) Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay faced a setback in the Playoffs against Lucas Glover in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, followed by a T15 last week at Olympia Fields. Cantlay won the Tour Championship in 2021 and finished T7 last year. This week, he will start at 4-under.

5) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has won the Tour Championship once and has five top-10s in his last six appearances. After a T24 and T8 finish in Memphis and Chicago, respectively, he will start this week at 3-under.

6) Max Homa

Max Homa finished T5 at the BMW Championship, which included a course record of 8-under 62, later broken by Hovland just two days later. He had also shot a 62 in his Tour Championship debut last year when he finished T5.

After earning a spot on the Ryder Cup squad, Homa will start the Tour Championship at 4-under.

7) Sungjae Im

Sungaje Im is entering the East Lake for the fifth time and will begin at 2-under on Thursday, August 24. Im's best finish at the event came last year when he finished runner-up alongside Scheffler.