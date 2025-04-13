Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Wins, major championships, lowest scores and more explored

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are set for a cracker of a final at the Masters Tournament 2025 on Sunday, April 13. While McIlroy has been the seasoned campaigner, DeChambeau has become one of the most popular golfers in recent years.

Both DeChambeau and McIlroy are major champions and have done remarkably well in the biggest golf events over the years. In this article, we’ll do a comparison between the top two leaders at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's major comparisons explored

Wins

Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with 43 professional wins. He has won 28 times on the PGA Tour and boasts an impressive resume.

Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, has 13 professional titles, including nine on the PGA Tour. He now plays on the LIV Golf circuit, where he has picked up three wins.

Major Championships

Rory McIlroy is a four-time major champion, and the Masters remains the only major he has yet to win. His fourth and most recent major victory came at the 2014 PGA Championship. It was also his second straight major title, but since then, he hasn’t been able to add another to his tally.

That said, it’s not as if McIlroy has struggled in majors. Since his fourth win, he has recorded a remarkable 21 top-ten finishes. Overall, he has posted 31 top tens in 63 major starts, converting 18 of those into top-five finishes.

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, has recorded seven top-ten finishes in 32 major starts, with three of them coming in the 2024 season alone. Both of his major wins have come at the US Open.

Lowest scores

This is one aspect where DeChambeau has an upper hand over McIlroy. At LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023, he carded a stunning 58 and tied the lowest ever single-round score in professional golf.

As for McIlroy, his lowest single-round score is 61, which he recorded several times in his career

Record at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has an underwhelming record at the Masters, with just one top-ten finish in eight starts. Last year, he tied for sixth, posting his best-ever result at Augusta National.

On the other hand, McIlroy has been quite consistent at the season's first major, with seven top-ten finishes in 16 starts. However, two of his three missed cuts have come in the past three starts at the Masters.

