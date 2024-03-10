Rory McIlroy does not want to lose the historical significance and legacy of the Signature PGA Tour events

Rory McIlroy has an idea about what the future of golf holds. Right now, things are a little uncertain, but the Irishman thinks there's a path forward and that there are things that could come about to better the sport as a whole. Where that stems from, in McIlroy's estimation, are the Signature Events on tour.

The golfer was asked about how to bridge the future, and what needs to stay from the current version of the sport. McIlroy said via NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter) that he wants to take the best events, i.e. Signature Events, and create something through that:

"Those events still have history and legacy and tradition and all the things that are still very important in golf. I think there's been some experiments with creating new tournaments out of nothing, and I don't know if they have really captured the imagination of the general public."

The Ryder Cup star continued, saying:

"That's what you want, like, why is the Masters the Masters, why is this tournament this tournament, why are the more historical tournaments the ones that are revered so much in our game, it's because they have history, and people remember Ben Hogan winning or Jack Nicklaus or these guys. It's all about trying to bridge the, I guess, trying to bridge the present back to the past and the people that came before us. I think that's important.”

He mentioned the Masters, saying that the legacy and history of the tournament is a big reason why it's still so important all these years later. Many consider it the biggest tournament the sport has.

Another great example of what McIlroy is talking about is the event he's currently playing. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a Signature Event, and it carries a lot of weight. Everyone wants to play in it, largely because it has a rich history through Palmer, one of the best golfers to ever play the sport.

This is true of many others, too. The Genesis Invitational is another example. It's hosted by Tiger Woods, a historically great player who is the leader of this era of golf. That carries weight, and McIlroy believes the future lies somewhere tied to these events.

Rory McIlroy makes history at Arnold Palmer

Rory McIlroy currently sits in the top 10 placement at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, thanks in no small part to a historic feat achieved over the weekend.

He hadn't been doing particularly well before, but he turned things around on the 10th hole, knocking in a 365-yard drive. He became the first player in history to reach the green from the tee.

Rory McIlroy drove to the green on the 10th hole

McIlroy is known as one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour. He said via their website:

“I'm definitely a good few yards longer over the last couple of years than I have been in the past. I thought if I got it in one of the two front traps that would be a good leave to hit something up the green, but, yeah, I wasn't trying to hit it on the green, but it was nice to walk up and see it on there.”

That helped him get back to a -5 showing, within shouting distance of Scottie Scheffler at the top.