 Rory McIlroy & wife Erica Stroll leave $22M Florida mansion 10 months after calling off divorce for a new beginning

Rory McIlroy is starring in this week's Truist Championship in Pennsylvania. During a pre-tournament press conference at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Northern Irishman revealed taking a new step in his life along with his wife Erica Stoll.
The couple has had a highly publicized marriage throughout their relationship. McIlroy had filed for divorce during the spring last year and withdrew the paperwork shortly after, stating that they have reconciled.
On Thursday, May 8, the PGA Tour superstar announced that they will be moving from their home in South Florida to a new home in the United Kingdom. Their home in the United States is worth a reported $22 million, according to Bunkered.
Rory McIlroy had purchased his soon-to-be former home for $11 million in 2012. Located in the Bears Golf Club, the nine-bedroom mansion used to be home to golfing legend Ernie Els.
The Ryder Cup will relocate to Wentworth, located on the outskirts of London, after the 2025 US Open in June. According to Telegarph Sport, the couple's main reason for making the move is due to the weather and their shared love for the area. During the latest season of Netflix's Full Swing, McIlroy stated the same and told Martin Kaymer that his wife would move to England in a heartbeat if they could.
Rory McIlroy revealed that he and Erica Stoll paid a visit to their new property, which they purchased in 2023, after his historic win at the 2025 Masters Tournament, where he clinched his career Grand Slam. McIlroy said during the 2025 Truist Championship (via ASAP Sports):
"Yeah, we all went over as a family -- Poppy, Erica, and I -- firstly to London to see our new house there that we've been building for the last couple of years. So that was fun to see that. Then we spent the weekend in Northern Ireland...Look, it was amazing going home. I didn't want any fanfare. I didn't want to -- I tried to keep it as private as possible."
According to Telegraph Sport, which originally reported on the matter, the couple will retain their home in Florida to ease travel during the demanding schedule of playing on the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy's 2025 Truist Championship Round 1 Scorecard
Rory McIlroy is tied for 25th place at the Truist Championship after the first round. He posted a 4-under par 66 score on Thursday to sit five strokes behind leader Keith Mitchell.
Here's a look at his scorecard (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4