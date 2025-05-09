 Rory McIlroy & wife Erica Stroll leave $22M Florida mansion 10 months after calling off divorce for a new beginning

Rory McIlroy is starring in this week's Truist Championship in Pennsylvania. During a pre-tournament press conference at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Northern Irishman revealed taking a new step in his life along with his wife Erica Stoll.

Ad

The couple has had a highly publicized marriage throughout their relationship. McIlroy had filed for divorce during the spring last year and withdrew the paperwork shortly after, stating that they have reconciled.

On Thursday, May 8, the PGA Tour superstar announced that they will be moving from their home in South Florida to a new home in the United Kingdom. Their home in the United States is worth a reported $22 million, according to Bunkered.

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy had purchased his soon-to-be former home for $11 million in 2012. Located in the Bears Golf Club, the nine-bedroom mansion used to be home to golfing legend Ernie Els.

The Ryder Cup will relocate to Wentworth, located on the outskirts of London, after the 2025 US Open in June. According to Telegarph Sport, the couple's main reason for making the move is due to the weather and their shared love for the area. During the latest season of Netflix's Full Swing, McIlroy stated the same and told Martin Kaymer that his wife would move to England in a heartbeat if they could.

Ad

Rory McIlroy revealed that he and Erica Stoll paid a visit to their new property, which they purchased in 2023, after his historic win at the 2025 Masters Tournament, where he clinched his career Grand Slam. McIlroy said during the 2025 Truist Championship (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, we all went over as a family -- Poppy, Erica, and I -- firstly to London to see our new house there that we've been building for the last couple of years. So that was fun to see that. Then we spent the weekend in Northern Ireland...Look, it was amazing going home. I didn't want any fanfare. I didn't want to -- I tried to keep it as private as possible."

Ad

According to Telegraph Sport, which originally reported on the matter, the couple will retain their home in Florida to ease travel during the demanding schedule of playing on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Truist Championship Round 1 Scorecard

Rory McIlroy is tied for 25th place at the Truist Championship after the first round. He posted a 4-under par 66 score on Thursday to sit five strokes behind leader Keith Mitchell.

Ad

Here's a look at his scorecard (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More