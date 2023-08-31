Rory McIlroy wins his third golf ball driving title this season: Golfer’s drive distance explored

Rory McIlroy won the driving distance title for the third time. He had the longest drives on the PGA Tour, averaging 326.3 yards and covering a distance of 41,771 yards this season.

Brandon Matthews, who is in second place with a total distance of 35,330 yards, is 5.1 yards shorter than McIlroy. Rory has previously triumphed in the golf ball driving title in 2017 and 2018

The PGA Tour's average driving distance is 299.9 and this year 90 golfers scored above that.

Rory McIlroy is best known for his long-distance drives on the PGA Tour. He achieved a 428-yard distance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on the hole seven. He had scored several times above the average score of 400 yards.

McIlroy achieved a stroke of 403 yards at the Northern Trust Tournament, which was hosted at the Glen Oak Club in New York in 2017, and made a shot of 400 yards at the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship on the fourth hole in 2019.

PGA Tour distance driving for the 2022-23 season

McIlroy topped the list of the 2023 PGA Tour driving distance followed by Brandon Matthews and Cameron Young.

Cameron Champ had also made a lot of long shots this year and settled in fourth place followed by Matti Schmid and Byeong Hun An.

Here is a list of the golfers whose average driving distance is above 300 yards on the PGA Tour in the season 2022-23:

1 Rory McIlroy 326.3

2 Brandon Matthews 321.2

3 Cameron Young 316.9

4 Cameron Champ 316.1

5 Matti Schmid 315.8

6 Byeong Hun An 315.6

7 Trevor Cone 315.1

8 Jon Rahm 314.0

9 Gary Woodland 313.8

10 Wyndham Clark 313.5

10 Kyle Westmoreland 313.5

12 Adam Scott 313.4

13 Keith Mitchell 312.9

14 Vincent Norrman 312.7

15 Joseph Bramlett 312.4

16 Trey Mullinax 311.8

17 Sam Burns 311.4

18 Luke List 311.0

19 Davis Thompson 310.7

20 Brent Grant 310.6

21 MJ Daffue 310.5

21 Will Gordon 310.5

21 Augusto Núñez 310.5

24 Cam Davis 310.3

24 Scottie Scheffler 310.3

26 Callum Tarren 310.2

27 Taylor Pendrith 309.8

27 Kevin Yu 309.8

29 Sam Stevens 309.6

30 Kevin Tway 309.4

31 Jimmy Walker 309.3

32 Ryan Brehm 309.2

33 Garrick Higgo 308.8

34 Nick Hardy 308.7

35 Patrick Cantlay 308.6

35 Patrick Rodgers 308.6

37 Scott Harrington 308.3

38 Justin Thomas 308.0

39 Carl Yuan 307.9

40 Rickie Fowler 307.8

41 Thomas Detry 307.7

42 Viktor Hovland 307.6

43 S.H. Kim 307.4

44 Charley Hoffman 306.7

45 Stewart Cink 306.6

46 Tyrrell Hatton 306.5

47 Stephan Jaeger 306.1

48 Taylor Moore 306.0

49 Adam Schenk 305.6

50 Michael Gligic 305.4

50 Beau Hossler 305.4

52 S.Y. Noh 304.7

53 Kurt Kitayama 304.6

54 Sahith Theegala 304.3

55 Keegan Bradley 304.2

55 Jason Day 304.2

55 Tony Finau 304.2

55 Max Homa 304.2

59 Akshay Bhatia 304.1

59 Matt Fitzpatrick 304.1

59 Trevor Werbylo 304.1

62 Hayden Buckley 304.0

62 Davis Riley 304.0

62 Kevin Roy 304.0

62 Erik van Rooyen 304.0

66 Taylor Montgomery 303.9

67 Shane Lowry 303.8

68 Michael Kim 303.7

68 Martin Trainer 303.7

70 Jordan Spieth 303.6

71 Kevin Chappell 303.4

72 Zecheng Dou 303.3

72 Xander Schauffele 303.3

74 Dylan Frittelli 303.2

75 Ben Taylor 302.9

76 Harry Higgs 302.8

77 Tommy Fleetwood 302.3

78 Tano Goya 302.2

79 Alex Smalley 301.9

80 Ryan Palmer 301.4

81 Patton Kizzire 301.1