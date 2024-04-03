Rory McIlroy is working with legendary swing instructor Butch Harmon ahead of the Masters: Reports

In a quest to complete the grand slam, Rory McIlroy has reportedly turned to veteran swing instructor Butch Harmon ahead of the 2024 Masters.

The Masters 2024 is set to take place next week, from Thursday, April 2, to Sunday, April 4. This remains the only major McIlroy has yet to win to become the sixth golfer to complete the grand slam. Additionally, he is also seeking his first major title since the 2014 US Open.

On Tuesday, April 2, NUCLR Golf tweeted that McIlroy had begun practicing alongside Harmon for his Masters quest. Harmon has previously worked with legends such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, and Ernie Els, and most recently helped Rickie Fowler rectify his swing.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the four-time major champion has sought Harmon's help. He had previously turned to the veteran coach in 2020 and played several tournaments while staying in touch via text.

Last year, the legendary swing instructor backed the Northern Irishman to win the Masters, mentioning that he had matured a lot over time. However, unfortunately, McIlroy suffered a shock early exit at Augusta National, which affected him so much that he left the course without attending the media that day.

This time, the 24-time PGA Tour winner is trying to fine-tune himself to be better prepared for the Masters in his sixteenth attempt. As per Golfweek, he will not reach Augusta National until late Tuesday and is also considering skipping the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

Speaking of form ahead of the 2024 Masters, McIlroy has made five starts on the PGA Tour and made the cut in each of them. Although he has four 25th-place finishes, he has yet to secure his first top-ten this season.

However, he has already won a title on the DP World Tour as he successfully defended the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. Additionally, he finished runner-up at the Dubai Invitational. Fans will be hoping that his wait for the Masters finally ends this time.

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the Masters in the past?

The 24-time PGA Tour winner has been hot and cold at the Masters in his recent appearances. In 15 starts at the Augusta National, he has missed three cuts, and two of them have come in the last four years. He has also made seven top tens, and his best result was a T2 finish in 2022.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance at the Augusta National over the years:

2009: T20

2010: CUT

2011: T15

2012: T40

2013: T25

2014: T8

2015: 4

2016: T10

2017: T7

2018: T5

2019: T21

2020: T5

2021: CUT

2022: 2

2023: CUT