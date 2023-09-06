Rory Mcllroy suffered a brutal back injury a few weeks before the finale of the Tour Championship. The Irish golfer was chasing back to back FedEx Cup championships. However, Viktor Hovland won the event as an injury riddled Mcllroy struggled in 4th position.

Many had doubts over his availability for the Horizon Irish Open and the upcoming Ryder Cup due to his back woes. However, new reports suggest that Mcllroy has 90-95% recovered from his injury and will hopefully be back to full fitness once the Ryder Cup commences.

Interestingly, the 34-year old will also play in 2 DP World Tour Championships, namely the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship while getting ready for the much-awaited Ryder Cup finale with Team USA. Rory Mcllroy believes his injury has improved drastically due to the counteractive measures taken by him. Speaking to Sky Sports, Mcllroy added:

"I would say it's at 90 per cent, 95 per cent. It's not a hundred per cent better."

"I just happened to take care of it a little bit but it's not preventing me from doing anything I want to do. Just being a little mindful, I guess."

The Irish golfer currently tops the DP World Tour rankings and will hope to reign supreme by the end of the season. He is also extremely confident with regards to his back injury and believes he has faced much worse.

Rory Mcllroy has 'no concerns' regarding his back injury before the Irish Open

The Horizon Irish Open is just a week away and Rory Mcllroy is still recovering from his back injury. However, the former No.1 ranked golfer dismissed it as a small issue, having seen much worse including a herniated disc.

Regardless, he is confident going into the remaining championships of the season and hopes to perform at the level he is capable of. Mcllroy also stated that he had suffered massive back injuries when he was young but recovered all the same.

"I've had much worse [injuries]. I had much worse back issues when I was 21, so this is fine. This is a bit of tightness, a bit of a muscle spasm."

Mcllroy further added,

"This is nothing compared to some I've had. I've had a herniated disc and I've had stuff that would be a lot more worrying than this is, and I've got really good people around me that know what to do. It's fine. It's totally fine. I maybe don't heal quite as fast as I used to but it's all good."

The stage is set for Rory Mcllroy who will look to end his season on a high. Interestingly, he is the favorite to win the Irish Open next week while also being a strong contender for the BMW PGA Championship. However, Mcllroy is extremely excited about the Ryder Cup which offers the opportunity to provide an upset to Team USA.