Rory Mcllroy has a busy schedule in the month of September where he'll play multiple chapionships while also juggling his much-awaited bachelor party. The Irish golfer is currently competing in the Horizon Irish Open and will also feature in the BMW PGA Championship and the iconic Ryder Cup.

Amidst these important championships, Mcllroy is slated to visit Mykanos, Greece for his 'stag-only' bachelor party. Many fans and critics have slammed the talented golfer as he is one of the most important golfers for team Europe.

Rory Mcllroy was asked numerous questions in his recent press conference related to his upcoming bachelor party and if captain Luke Donald tried to persuade him to postpone it instead.

Interestingly, Mcllroy believes a shot vacation will be beneficial for him amidst a hectic month. The former world No.1 ranked golfer also believes he's responsible enough to understand the intensity of the situation.

Rory Mcllroy spoke about his upcoming bachelor trip via a recent press conference.

“I’m sensible when I need to be, I’ll be fine."

He added:

“Forty-eight hours, nice little trip, and probably needed as well. From here to the practice in Rome next week, to Wentworth, then I’ll get back in London on Wednesday evening, and then I’ll have four good days in London to practice and get myself ready to go to Rome on Monday.”

Team Europe captain Luke Donald is unconcerned with Rory Mcllroy's bachelor party

Luke Donald has an important objective on his hand as he tries to take back the Ryder Cup crown from team USA. Team Europe have assembled a rejuvenated team and Rory Mcllroy is the focal point of their lineup.

There have been many concerns regarding Mcllroy's fitness amidst a back injury. Furthermore, his upcoming bachelor party has created a massive stir on social media.

Donald was asked about the same in his recent press conference and he believes that Mcllroy is wise enough to understand the responsibility on his shoulders.

"Rory, it’s not like Rory is 22 or 21. He understands."

He added:

"There’s nothing wrong in going out and have some fun with your friends. But I think he’s got wise enough shoulders to know that he won’t go crazy, so no concerns there.”

Rory Mcllroy failed to win the Tour Championship last month due to a recurring back injury. However, he has almost completely recovered from it now and is expected to be a catalyst for team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup.