Rory Mcllroy was a strong favourite to win the Horizon Irish Open. The ace golfer was the highest ranked in the lineup and was looking for a smooth victory. However, Vincent Norrman had a surprisingly exceptional game and took home the title.

Until the third round, Mcllroy had a good chance for victory and was involved in a four-way tie with three other golfers. However, after play was halted due to unfavourable weather, Mcllroy's form faltered with it. The highly experienced golfer found water at the 7th hole and this wasn't the last time he would do that.

The water incident resulted in a double bogey for Mcllroy and he was out of the leading competition. Following that, Mcllroy found water again in the 11th hole, leading to another bogey. However, he covered up that mistake with an immediate birdie for the 13th.

Interestingly, the damage was already done and Vincent Norrman ran away with a lead with 14-under par. McIlroy was still trying to chase down the Swedish golfer. Sadly, he found water again at the 16th. This was his third mistake of the round.

However, his subsequent attempt was a final nail in the coffin when he found water for the fourth time. Additionally, Mcllroy fired another shot into the bunker, resulting in a triple bogey-eight.

The spectators were astounded as Mcllroy has enormous experience. However, he will hope to put this behind him as he is set to appear for the BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Rory Mcllroy has a busy schedule following his defeat in Horizon Irish Open

The Horizon Irish Open was an exhilarating affair where the underdog Vincent Norrman took the crown. Rory Mcllroy was a strong favourite considering his pedigree as a golfer.

With this tournament behind him, Mcllroy is set to appear for a couple of major events in the coming weeks. The 34-year-old will be playing in the BMW PGA Championship and following that, he will appear in the Ryder Cup with Team Europe.

Ryder Cup is one of the biggest events of the season and Rory Mcllroy is undoubtedly the most experienced golfer in the team. The No.2 ranked golfer will have to be in impeccable form to take back the crown from defending champions Team USA.