Rory Mcllroy Ryder Cup tee times: Saturday foursomes and tee off time explored

Rory McIlroy will again pair up with Tommy Fleetwood for the Saturday morning foursome matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup. They will swap spots with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton for the second day.

The European team took the lead at the biennial event with the only aim of maintaining their legacy of not losing the trophy of the Ryder Cup on their home soil. They won all of their Friday foursome matches and will enter the second round with a lead of 6.5- 1.5.

McIlroy and Fleetwood played against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the Friday foursome match and added a point to their team score after winning their match by 2&1. They will look forward to repeating the script on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will tee off at 1:35 a.m. ET at the Marco Simone Golf Course. They will play against American staple duo Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The second-day matches of the Ryder Cup will start at 1:35 a.m. ET with McIlroy and Fleetwood starting the day followed by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg to play against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Here are the tee times and pairings of the 2023 Ryder Cup for Saturday foursome (All-time in ET):

1:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka vs. Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg

2:05 a.m.: Max Homa & Brian Harman vs. Sepp Straka & Shane Lowry

2:20 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

"So happy to get a point on the board"- Rory McIlroy on his victory at the Ryder Cup

McIlroy has revealed the secret behind his team's stunning lead at the 2023 Ryder Cup after the first day.

The Northern Irish golfer paired with Fleetwood and won their morning foursome match on Friday. During his conversation with SkySports, the former World No.1 said that Europe team captain Luke Donald's tactics helped them to pull a historic 4-0 win in the foursome match.

Speaking about the tournament, McIlroy said:

"It's been an unbelievable session. We switched the format this year to go foursomes first because statistically that's out better session and all this week we've been talking about getting off to a fast start."

He went on to talk about his practice session saying:

"Playing three hole matches and practice, three holes go again, three holes go again is something the captain Luke has drilled into us. We were ready to go from the first tee shot as you can see from how everyone played... So happy to get a point on the board for Europe."

The 2023 Ryder Cup will have its finale on Sunday, Oct.1.