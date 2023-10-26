After spending over 100 weeks at the number 1 position, it's safe to assume that Rory Mcllroy is easily one of the most talented golfers of this generation. His incredible range and diversity of shots make him an ideal candidate to be a golf instructor.

Although the Northern Irish golfer is presently competing on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, he has taken some time off to teach fans about the classic wedge shot. The wedge shot appears easy at first view, yet it is incredibly difficult. However, we have Rory Mcllroy to show us the fundamentals of the shot.

In a YouTube video posted by TaylorMade Golf, Mcllroy teaches the viewers how to make a perfect wedge shot in great detail. Firstly, Mcllroy confessed that many people are scared to take the shot and then went on to explain the process via a video by TaylorMade Golf.

“What I try to do on these types of chip shots is I try to stay nice and shallow. I really try to avoid taking a divot.”

Mcllroy added.

“I play the ball sort of in the middle of my stance, and I try to get pretty close to it so that the shaft is a little more vertical at address, rather than laying down."

In essence, Rory Mcllroy advises all the golfers out there to keep the process simple and not complicate things further as the game of golf should be enjoyed to the best of one's abilities.

Rory Mcllroy wishes to invest in the infamous Manchester United

Sports team ownership has changed massively in recent years and many athletes are gearing up to buy stakes in historic teams. Recently, Rory Mcllroy followed suit and bought a stake in F1 team Alpine along with several other athletes.

However, the PGA Tour winner doesn't want to stop there and wants to buy a stake in the club he grew up cheering for. Manchester United has a rich history and is easily regarded as one of the most followed teams in the world. Mcllroy has been a fan for a long time, and now he wants to buy a stake in the team.

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy."

Rory Mcllroy added (via Sky Sports):

"I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25 per cent. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet."

Buying stake in sports teams have been a common interest among US athletes and we may see more athletes to follow up.