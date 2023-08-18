Rose Zhang believes Saudi investment could 'definitely' contribute to women's Golf and LPGA Tour growth

Rose Zhang believes that the new Saudi investment in the world of golf will contribute to the growth of women's golf.

While the LPGA Tour was left out of the new merger between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour, the Saudi PIF is open to investing in the women's tour.

When the new merger was announced in June, a LIV Golf spokesperson said that there would be a high possibility of mixed events in collaboration with the LPGA Tour in the new framework agreement. Rose Zhang thinks that the new investment will lead to such growth in women's golf.

Speaking via Front Office Sports, Rose Zhang said:

“I think it definitely could. You obviously get everything from the media, and you see how both tours are progressing in the merger, but in terms of women’s golf, there’s a lot that can happen, and I’m more of an observer."

The merger came as quite a shock to a majority of the golf world, including several of the pro players themselves. Needless to say, Rose Zhang too, was shocked by the new framework agreement put into place.

"There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes talk that is occurring these days. And the merger was quite a bit of a shock to a lot of players and a lot of people. So there’s always conversations, I’m sure, that are ongoing, and you really can’t make any assumptions," Zhang said.

Rose Zhang confident about the rise of women's golf

Over the last few years, the LPGA Tour has seen a rise in prize money, tournament levels, and fans. The women's golf scene is seeing some exceptional changes, slowly elevating the level at which golf is played on the LPGA Tour.

“I think women’s golf is really progressing well with all the purses that it’s been receiving, there’s a lot more attention on the women’s game,” Zhang said (via Front Office Sports). “It’s just been incredible to see television rights with more exposure and more brands putting emphasis on women’s golf and women’s sports in general.”

Needless to say, the new merger brings about a change not only in women's golf but also in the way that men's golf will be played in the future.