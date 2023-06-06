Rose Zhang climbs to an impressive ranking after winning Mizuho Americas Open on her LPGA debut

The world golf's super-rookie, Rose Zhang, jumped more than 400 places in the Rolex rankings to be placed at number 62 in the world list. This was revealed after Monday's update of the world rankings, following Zhang's spectacular victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

This impressive jump was not the only result that followed Rose Zhang's victory in New Jersey. In addition to her expedited entry into the world's Top 100 and her paycheck of more than $400,000, the brand new pearl of women's professional golf added other important achievements.

Zhang colected, with literally one stroke, her membership in the LPGA Tour for the remainder of 2023 and 2024; 500 points for the race to CME, which placed her 21st in that ranking; and eligibility for the Solheim Cup to be played this year in Malaga, Spain. Not bad for a professional career start.

However, Rose Zhang still has goals to achieve for her already impressive but incipient career on the LPGA Tour, as her victory in the Mizuho Americas Open will not be enough for the Rookie of the Year award, but what she does from now on.

Also, the fact that she is eligible for the Solheim Cup does not mean that she has already been chosen. Put another way, she will have to continue to show a high level to justify her call-up to the team representing America.

Rose Zhang in the Rolex Rankings

Rose Zhang showed credentials of her quality early on. As the most decorated amateur golfer in history, she spent no less than 141 weeks at the top of the world amateur rankings.

The reference to Zhang in the Rolex Rankings furthest back in time, at the moment, dates from a year ago. At that time (June 2022) he was ranked 316th with 11.63 points. In the following months it was able to improve to 257th place, and then fell steadily to 482nd place, which it occupied according to the update two weeks ago.

But let's not be fooled by this statistic alone. From June 2022 until this weekend, Rose Zhang played only three LPGA Tour tournaments: The Amundi Evian Championship in July 2022 (where she finished T65), the AIG Women's Open (she finished T28 there) and the recently concluded Mizuho Americas Open, with the already known result.

In other words, with only three tournaments in one year, Zhang covered such a long stretch of the world ranking that it would be difficult to find a similar leap in the history of women's golf.

Undoubtedly, Zhang has a lot of history to write, and it does not seem that she will wait long to write it.

