Rose Zhang says LPGA veterans Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam are giving her ‘great advice’ to grow – “I’ve been really fortunate”

Rose Zhang is getting ‘great advice’ from LPGA Tour veterans like Michelle Wie West and the legendary Annika Sorenstam. The 20-year-old, who sprung onto the professional golf scene by becoming the first player to win on her LPGA Tour debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951, has revealed that she’s had big-name golfers reaching out to her and supporting her.

The two-time NCAA champion, who is even being compared to Tiger Woods by fans, said she’s been “really fortunate” to have senior players’ help. She was speaking in an interview with Fox News Digital when she opened up about receiving advice on ‘building her team’ to just ‘understanding how the LPGA schedule works’ from West and Sorenstam.

Rose Zhang said, as quoted by Fox News Digital:

"I’ve been really fortunate to have so many players support me and reach out to me, regardless of whether I had a question about something, whether it was building my team or just understanding how the LPGA schedule works.

"Michelle Wie is one of the people that has really come to me and said if you have any questions, seriously, let me know. Our career paths are somewhat falling along the same lines since I am going back to school in the winter. So, with that in mind, she’s gone through this route of balancing education and balancing professional golf. She’s really taught me to not only enjoy it but also to really just live life, have a bit of fun.”

While Michelle Wie taught Rose Zhang to enjoy the journey, Sorenstam told her to stay grounded.

Opening up on the 52-year-old Swede’s advice to her, the young golfer said:

"Along those lines, Annika Sorenstam has always told, not only the press but even to me, where she would always have this line of ‘smell the roses.’ As cliché as it sounds, it’s much harder to do than actually to say. When you’re playing well, when things are happening in a whirlwind, when everything is going really quickly, it’s still important to take a step back and to realize your surroundings, which I find very insightful."

Rose Zhang dubs herself a 'realistic and genuine person'

Interestingly, the American golfer went on to give a piece of advice to her fans in the same interview. The former college golf superstar, who seems to be aware of her growing fan following, said she wants people to follow her career and understand her real-life personality.

Calling herself a “realistic and genuine person,” Rose Zhang said that she is “authentic and genuine” on the golf course.

It is pertinent to note that Zhang gained worldwide attention by winning the Mizuho Americas Open trophy on her LPGA debut. The 20-year-old set high expectations for herself with the win. She even received a shoutout from Tiger Woods himself, putting the big spotlight on her career ahead.

Fans can catch Zhang at the ISPS World Invite at the Galgorm Golf Club in Northern Ireland this weekend. Coming off the back of a T44 finish at the AIG Women’s Open, the rising star will be looking for a big result.