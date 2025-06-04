Ruoning Yin shares ‘best memory’ from 2025 US Open week after close miss at the Erin Hills

Ruoning Yin was just a few strokes away from clinching her second Major victory in her career. However, she fell 3 strokes short of Maja Stark and lost a chance to win the 2025 US Women’s Open. However, she did indeed have a great time at Erin Hills. In fact, despite the disappointment, she also shared the best moment from last weekend at the women’s golf Major.

The official Instagram page of the LPGA Tour took to their wall and shared a picture of Ruoning Yin with one of her quotes from the post-round presser at Erin Hills. Ruoning Yin said:

"Yeah, so the volunteer on No. 5, he saw the video that LPGA posted about the cheese curd, and then he brought me a whole bag of cheese curds on Thursday. I was like, that's definitely the best memory of this week.”

The LPGA Tour posted it, and in the caption wrote:

“One more time for the cheese curds 🧀 No one loves them more than Ronni”

After scoring rounds of 71, 72, and 71, the LPGA Tour Pro displayed her best performance at Erin Hills on Sunday. She opened with a birdie on the par-5 first hole. That was followed by seven consecutive even pars from hole 2 to hole 8. However, the front nine did not end on a very high note.

Ruoning Yin ended it with a bogey on the par-3 ninth hole. She opened the back nine with six consecutive even pars, and two consecutive birdies. She ended the round with an even par on the par-5 eighteenth hole, and settled for a 4-under, and a T4 along with Hye-Jin Choi, and Mao Saigo.

How has Ruoning Yin’s 2025 season been so far?

As of June 2025, Ruoning Yin has competed in nine events on the LPGA Tour. She has made the cut in all nine tournaments, consistently performing across various fields. Her best result this season came at the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion, where she finished tied for second with a score of 21-under-par.

Yin has also recorded a runner-up finish at the Chevron Championship. Her performances have placed her well within the season’s standings, supported by multiple top-15 finishes and a strong presence in major events.

This is how Ruoning Yin’s 2025 season has been so far:

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T4, $486,262

Mizuho Americas Open: T15, $41,286

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T2, $241,445

The Chevron Championship: T2, $462,966

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T53, $6,215

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T56, $6,034

Blue Bay LPGA: T33, $15,528

HSBC Women's World Championship: T21, $24,200

Honda LPGA Thailand: T26, $15,632

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More