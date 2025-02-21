Ryan Fox makes feelings known about his impressive 92-foot putt at 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Ryan Fox drained a birdie putt measuring 91 feet, 7 inches in Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The New Zealander golfer’s putt on the par-3 fifth hole, his 14th hole of the day, is the longest on the Tour since Henrik Norlander's 93-footer at the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Fox holed the longest putt of PGA Tour’s 2024 season at 88 feet, 10 inches. The 38-year-old is now in place to repeat the record this year with his putt at VidantaWorld, which surpassed Cameron Young’s 71 feet, 2 inches at the WM Phoenix Open by a whopping 20 feet. Fox, who carded a 3-under 68, on Thursday dubbed it ‘awesome’ to watch the putt go in. He added that the record-breaking shot was “no different than any other putt.”

Ad

Trending

He admitted noticing the putt ‘breaking a decent amount’ to go in, making it the most talked about shot of the day.

Speaking about his 91 feet 7 inches putt at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Ryan Fox said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“Ok. That was longer than the one last year, I think last year was 88 foot 10 or something like that. Yeah, just, I mean, you never expect to hole a 90-footer. To see it go in was awesome… To be honest, like no different than any other putt, to be honest…

Ad

I look at it from behind the hole, behind the ball and kind of the low side. Like I did get up behind it and saw it was breaking a decent amount, like had a pretty good idea of how much it was going to move and then you're just trying to get the speed right. It was a nice putt speed-wise, like it wasn't too fast or anything. Not really downhill, just out of the left and kind of hope you give it enough and obviously I did.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Fox’s impressive shot in question made a 360-degree spin around the cup before holing. It helped the Kiwi finish four back of early co-leaders Harry Hall and Jeremy Paul.

Ryan Fox on practicing lag putting

Ryan Fox admitted to attempting 40- to 50-foot range putts in practice ahead of events. The ace golfer added that he “don't practice on too many putting greens.” He claimed making such shots, like his impressive putt at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, based on ‘feel.’

Ad

Speaking about practicing lag putting, Ryan Fox said on Thursday:

“I don't practice on too many putting greens that have 90 foot to practice on. For me golf's all feel based anyway, I get up and feel it. It's kind of the same thing, hit a couple of practice putts kind of feeling what the speed's going to be and hope you kind of get it right, to be honest. Definitely practice like the 40-plus-footers, 40-, 50-footers but nothing that long. You don't get too many of those in a round of golf and you just hope you can kind of trust your feel on it and thankfully I could there.”

It is pertinent to note that Ryan Fox sat T31 on the Mexico Open leaderboard at the end of Day 1. Jeremy Paul, Kris Ventura and Harry Hall shared the lead three-way at 7-under 64. Interestingly, 70 players in the event’s 132-man field broke 70 on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback