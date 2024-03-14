Ryan Fox scores a stunning hole-in-one and creates history at TPC Sawgrass

The 2024 Players Championship is currently underway and Ryan Fox created history during round 1. The tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and includes some of the world's best golfers in its field.

The tournament is being held at TPC Sawgrass, considered one of the toughest courses in the world. On the 17th hole, Ryan Fox scored a historic hole-in-one, becoming one of the few golfers in the world to do so.

Ryan Fox set another record and created history with his hole-in-one. He hit an eagle on the 16th hole of the tournament, one hole before his spectacular ace. Since he scored an ace on a par-3 hole, this makes him the first and only golfer in the world so far to score two eagles in a row at TPC Sawgrass.

The hole-in-one that Ryan Fox scored on the par 3 was exceptional. The ball traveled over the water and promptly went into the hole, showcasing Fox's accuracy.

Ryan Fox is through 10 holes of the tournament and currently sits in T15 thanks to his ace and eagle.

Full field for the 2024 Players Championship ft. Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy

The 2024 Players Championship consists of the top 144 players in the world, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Ryan Fox.

Here is the full field for the Players:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the tournament. Scheffler currently holds the highest odds to win, while McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are the other players tipped to finish at the top of the leaderboard.