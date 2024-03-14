Ryan Fox scores a stunning hole-in-one and creates history at TPC Sawgrass

The 2024 Players Championship is currently underway and Ryan Fox created history during round 1. The tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and includes some of the world's best golfers in its field.
The tournament is being held at TPC Sawgrass, considered one of the toughest courses in the world. On the 17th hole, Ryan Fox scored a historic hole-in-one, becoming one of the few golfers in the world to do so.
Ryan Fox set another record and created history with his hole-in-one. He hit an eagle on the 16th hole of the tournament, one hole before his spectacular ace. Since he scored an ace on a par-3 hole, this makes him the first and only golfer in the world so far to score two eagles in a row at TPC Sawgrass.
The hole-in-one that Ryan Fox scored on the par 3 was exceptional. The ball traveled over the water and promptly went into the hole, showcasing Fox's accuracy.
Ryan Fox is through 10 holes of the tournament and currently sits in T15 thanks to his ace and eagle.
Full field for the 2024 Players Championship ft. Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy
The 2024 Players Championship consists of the top 144 players in the world, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Ryan Fox.
Here is the full field for the Players:
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the tournament. Scheffler currently holds the highest odds to win, while McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are the other players tipped to finish at the top of the leaderboard.