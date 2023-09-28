Ryder Cup 2023 apparel: How to buy official merchandise?

The countdown for the 44th Ryder Cup competition has already begun. The hype around Team USA versus Team Europe has been increasing every single minute, and the competition is set to commence on Friday, September 29.

Meanwhile, golf fans who are considering buying the European Ryder Cup apparel and other accessories can now avail them easily and gear up for the Ryder Cup to support their favorite golfers.

Golf buffs may consider shopping for a variety of products via the official Ryder Cup shop. The store has exciting collections for both men and women. For example, one can buy the 2023 Ryder Cup Rome collection women's trophy padded jacket for £110.00. Whereas, the Fanwear men's round collar ¼ zip mid-layer can be availed for as low as £65.00.

Although the shipping policy for standard delivery is 3-5 working days, one can even opt for express delivery that could get them their favorites within 1-3 working days. Opting for express delivery will help the fans get their apparel right before the commencement of the Ryder Cup competition. Apart from the clothing section, fans can check the accessories section too.

Ryder Cup: Must-have accessories

If fans and followers are considering getting their hands on some of the coolest accessories available right now, they shall not wait any longer. A few of the products one must have a look at include:

2023 Ryder Cup Titleist Team Europe Cart 14 StaDry Golf Bag

Ryder Cup logo golf bag (Image via The official European 2023 Ryder Cup Shop)

This Titleist bag comes with the Ryder Cup logo. It has a premium single strap on it. The bag comes with an enlarged forward-facing pocket construction along with a large beverage pocket and is priced at £360.00.

2023 Ryder Cup Navy Logo Metal Water Bottle

Ryder Cup logo Water Bottle (The official European 2023 Ryder Cup Shop)

This metal water bottle too comes with a Ryder Cup logo and is exclusively designed for this year's competition. Fans can simply get their hands on it from the same website for just £18.00.

Official 2023 Ryder Cup Navy Stone Mug

Ryder Cup logo Mug (The official European 2023 Ryder Cup Shop)

Are you addicted to coffee? Do you like watching golf tournaments while you sip your favorite cappuccino? Then you may get this Ryder Cup embedded logo mug for £12.00.

2023 Ryder Cup PRG Team Europe Duo Ball Marker

Ryder Cup Duo Ball Marker (The official European 2023 Ryder Cup Shop)

This £20.00 duo ball marker is designed for golf enthusiasts. It features a removable magnetic 24.5mm two-sided inner ball marker and a 35mm bigger outer ball marker.

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, don't forget to check out the mentioned website for the apparel, and grab your favorite items from the available collection.