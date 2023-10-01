Ryder Cup 2023 Day 3: Viktor Hovland earns Europe’s first point of the day by beating Colin Morikawa

The Ryder Cup has turned out to be one of the most dramatic events of the year. The competition kicked off on Friday, September 29 and Team Europe has been leading since then. The visitors were outplayed at Marco Simone as Europe ended day 2 with a sizable 5-point lead.

Viktor Hovland started day 3 with a breakthrough for Team Europe and defeated American golfer Colin Morikawa in the singles match 4&3. The Tour Championship winner has been in exceptional form at the Ryder Cup and was a prominent part of their historic run on the first day.

Following Hovland's victory, Europe need just 3 points to secure victory for the Ryder Cup and defeat USA. Although Team USA have tried to make a comeback, they have failed against the better-coordinated Team Europe.

Interestingly, Team Europe have muted their celebrations on the third day and Viktor Hovland was asked about the same after he secured the first points for Europe on the third day. The Norwegian golfer was proud of his win, however, he still believes that the competition is yet to be won.

"I think we are all just trying to take care of our business": Viktor Hovland speaks about the muted celebrations during Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland clinched the first points for Team Europe on the third day as they sail towards victory in the Cup. However, he didn't celebrate in his usual way and was asked about the same. The FedEx Cup champion beleives the job is yet to be done and his team still needs 3 points to win the championship.

"I think we are all just trying to take care of our business. You know, every single match feels like a sprint but it's still 18 holes."

Viktor Hovland added via Daily Mail:

"Just because you make one putt, you don't want to feel like you've won the match because you've made a putt. Maybe that's what guys are doing. They are keeping their heads down and just letting the clubs do the talking. Yeah."

Viktor Hovland is easily one of the best performers during the 2023 Ryder Cup. He started the victory run with Ludvig Aberg for the historic foursomes victory against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.