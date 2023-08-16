The Ryder Cup 2023 is approaching quickly and both teams, Europe and USA, are beginning to take their final form. As the PGA Tour season wraps up, several golfers are trying to work their way into the automatic qualifying spots or catch their captain's eye so they can be selected.

The most unique tournament in golf is scheduled for September 29, 2023 to October 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown of how the Ryder Cup works:

How does the Ryder Cup work?

The Ryder Cup features unique golfing formats not found on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf or DP World Tour. The golfers compete in 12 singles matches, one four-match session of foursomes, and a four-match session of fourballs.

In fourballs, two golfers from each side play against each other with their own balls, with all four players on the same course at the same time. Foursomes is when the two Americans and two Europeans share one ball each, taking turns until each hole is completed.

In Singles, one European and one American face off head-to-head, as the name suggests. These events award points and once a side takes an unassailable lead, the competition ends. Hence, the length of the tournament may vary depending on the results.

Since there are 28 total matches in the Ryder Cup, with each hole worth a single point, a team needs to accumulate 14.5 points to win. If the two sides, whether it's in singles, fourballs, or foursomes, end up in a tie, they both receive half a point each.

Ties are a frequent occurrence in golf and with no provision for extra holes, there are several occasions where golfers have to share the points during the Ryder Cup.

NBC has the broadcasting rights for the event in the United States of America. The Golf Channel will also cover the event extensively. In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The venue for the event is the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy.

Jon Rahm at the Ryder Cup

Luke Donald's Team Europe will definitely include Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who occupy the top two spots in the European standings.

For Team America, Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have already qualified based on their points. Captain Zach Johnson will name his six picks after the Tour Championship later this month.