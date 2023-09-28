Ryder Cup 2023 Friday foursomes pairings explored

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 30 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome.

Team US and Team Europe will face off against each other in the biennial tournament. The foursome pairings for the first day of the tournament have been revealed, with just a few days to go.

The pairings were announced at the opening ceremony on Thursday (September 28), setting the stage for a highly anticipated playoff. The first half of day one will see the foursome matches take off, as four pairs will tee it off one after the other.

Following are the pairings for the matches, along with their tee-off times (all times ET).

Day 1- Foursome Matches

Match 1: 1:35 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe).

Match 2: 1:50 a.m. - Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe).

Match 3: 2:05 a.m. - Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe).

Match 4: 2:20 a.m. - Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe).

Expand Tweet

Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson make strategic picks for day 1 of the Ryder Cup 2023

The American team is running some tried and tested pairings under the supervision of captain Zach Johnson. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have a great team dynamic between them, while Scottie Scheffler will pair with Sam Burns, who will be playing at his first-ever Ryder Cup.

Sheffler, who is good friends with Burns, will provide him with a comprehensive understanding of how to play the team matches. Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will, however, sit out this session.

On the European side, Jon Rahm will tee it off with Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy will guide Tommy Fleetwood. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard will not be a part of the first half of the play.

Team Europe will look to lean on their home advantage and take support from the crowd with Luke Donald as their captain. Meanwhile, the US team will look forward to defending their Ryder Cup title.