Ryder Cup 2023: Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre give a huge lead to Europe against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Justin Rose and Robert McIntyre are having a great time in the ongoing third fourball match of the Ryder Cup 2023 on Saturday. They are currently 1 up against the United States duo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Team Europe has been dominant at the Ryder Cup 2023 since the first match on Friday. They ended the morning session on the first day with a 4-0 lead against the visitors. Later on, they managed to tie three out of four afternoon fourball matches and win the last match.

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X informing fans about the huge lead that the European pair of Rose and MacIntyre is generating at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

"Justin Rose drains a big one for Europe. He and MacIntyre now lead 1 UP over Spieth and JT. US must find a way in that one," they wrote.

The pair's high energy was not limited only to the first day of the prestigious biennial vent. They started Saturday morning's session with two consecutive wins and lost the third foursome match against the United States duo of Max Homa and Brian Harman. However, they concluded the foursome matches with another victory in the fourth and final match at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

As of writing this, Luke Donald's Team Europe has a lead of seven points against Zach Johnson's Team United States. The scorecard of the Ryder Cup 2023 stands at 9.5 - 2.5.

How have Justin Rose and Robert McIntyre performed in the Ryder Cup 2023?

Both golfers were paired together on the first day of the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event in the third fourball match against the United States' pair of Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

Both the pairs fought valiantly and tied the match and earned half points for their respective teams.

As far as the overall Ryder Cup 2023 is concerned, the United States has won just one and tied three of the matches so far.

Following are the results of the matches concluded so far at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome:

Day 1 Foursome matches

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Day 1 Fourballs matches

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Result - tied

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Result - tied

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

Result - tied

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory -5 & 3

Day 2 Foursome matches

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2&1

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 9 & 7

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

More details on the ongoing Ryder Cup 2023 will be updated as the tournament progresses.