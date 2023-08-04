Ryder Cup 2023 location: Where is the international event being held?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, Rome, Italy. This is the first time that Italy will host the Ryder Cup.

Marco Simone Golf Club is situated just 10 miles from the city center of Rome and is built on 150 hectares. Named after the Marco Simone Castle, the club is owned by architect Laura Biagiotti and her husband, Gianni Cigna.

The Marco Simone Golf Club was initially designed by Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane. When it won its bid to host the 2023 Ryder Cup in 2015, it underwent an overhaul. The European Golf Design, in partnership with Tom Fazio II, son of architect Jim Fazio, did the redesign. The redesign began in August 2018 and was finished in March 2021.

The fans will be able to enjoy the action with the spectacular view surrounding the course. The view of St. Peter’s Basilica and the Castle of Marco Simone adds beauty to the place.

Marco Simone GC has hosted the DP World Tour's Italian Open three times, with the most recent being earlier this year.

The main course of the Club is a par 72, 18-hole course spread over 6,937 yards. The 18-hole course comprises four par-3 holes and four par-5 holes. Here are the details of all the holes:

Hole 1: par 5, 501 yards

Hole 2: par 3, 170 yards

Hole 3: par 5, 490 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 343 yards

Hole 5: par 3, 157 yards

Hole 6: par 4, 323 yards

Hole 7: par 4, 406 yards

Hole 8: par 4, 373 yards

Hole 9: par 4, 389 yards

Hole 10: par 4, 342 yards

Hole 11: par 3, 179 yards

Hole 12: par 5, 476 yards

Hole 13: par 4, 378 yards

Hole 14: par 4, 385 yards

Hole 15: par 4, 330 yards

Hole 16: par 5, 501 yards

Hole 17: par 3, 179 yards

Hole 18: par 4, 421 yards

The tournament is a biennial event played between the European and American teams. Named after the English businessman Samuel Ryder, the tournament is alternately hosted by Europe and the US.

The first official Ryder Cup was played between the US and Great Britain in 1927, with the hosts prevailing. Fifty-two years later, it was decided to expand the representation to the whole of Europe.

Since 1979, Europe has had the upper hand with eleven wins compared to the USA's nine. The most recent Ryder Cup took place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, from September 24 to 26, 2021. The United States convincingly beat Europe by 19-9 and registered the record for the largest victory margin in tournament history.

When is the deadline for the Ryder Cup's automatic selection?

The qualification process for the US Ryder Cup team will conclude on August 20, 2023, after the final round of the BMW Championship. The top six names will get an automatic spot in the squad.

Four-team Europe's process will end on September 3, three weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup. Three leading players on the European Points List and three leading players on the World Points List will be automatically selected into the squad.