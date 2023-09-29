Ryder Cup 2023: Matt Fitzpatrick reflects on “one of the greatest days” of his golf career after a stellar win with Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick finally registered his first victory in the Ryder Cup 2023 on Friday at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The moment was even more special for him as it arrived while partnering with Northern Irish superstar Rory McIlroy.

The former US Open champion made his third appearance at the prestigious biennial tournament. However, his past records have been disappointing as he didn't win a single match in the previous two outings in the European team colors. He had a record of 0-5-0 before the 44th edition in Rome.

However, things have changed for the better for Matt Fitzpatrick. He partnered with Ryder Cup veteran Rory McIlroy and registered his first victory against the United States pair of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele by a margin of 5-3.

Speaking on his first ever Ryder Cup match victory and partnering with the four-time Major champion, Fitzpatrick was quoted by Golf Digest as saying:

"For me, it's very, very special, and to play with this man, and to get out to the start that we did, just phenomenal. This is one of the greatest days I've ever had on the golf course. Very special."

Matt Fitzpatrick revealed that the moment he found out that Rory McIlroy would be his partner in the four ball match, he got very excited. The 29-year-old Englishman added that he could not be happier.

"The minute I knew I was partnered with this man I was just so excited to be out here. And to get off to the start we did, I couldn't be happier. It is very different to be playing at home as opposed to away, with the fans cheering us on," Fitzpatrick said.

"I'm proud of him" - Rory McIlroy praises Matt Fitzpatrick's brilliance in the four ball match at the Ryder Cup 2023

Team Europe got off to a dominant start in the first series of matches at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. They won all the foursome matches and followed it with three ties and a win in the four ball matches during the second half of day one.

The only win in the four ball matches came from the pair of Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy, who defeated the pair of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in a tight match by a margin of 5-3.

Speaking of Fitzpatrick's blistering show in the final four ball match of day one, McIlroy revealed that he rode the coattails of the young Englishman. As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"For the first nine holes I was just trying to hang onto this guy’s coat tails. Walking up 10 I told Matt at least I had contributed twice. Then the boys made a few birdies. So we did have to hang on a bit, but I’m proud of him and proud of how he played."

On day 2 of the Ryder Cup 2023, Rory McIlroy will team up with Tommy Fleetwood for the morning foursome match. Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick will sit out the morning series of matches and might be back for the afternoon fourball matches.