Ryder Cup 2023 weather forecast: Are the golfers in for a rainy outing at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome?

The Ryder Cup 2023 is set to kick off at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Friday, September 29. Defending champions United States will take on the hosts, Europe, in a bid to clinch their first title away from home since 1993.

The weather for the 44th edition of the biennial event will be optimal for play. As per the weather reports by AccuWeather, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, except for Day 1. But the hot climate could surely be a challenge for both teams.

The Friday weather is expected to go up to 30 degrees Celsius. There is a 77 percent chance of showers. The sky would be mostly cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday play could see a dry day and will have no chances of rain or thunderstorms. The temperature at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome could go as high as 32 degrees Celsius. However, it is predicted that the evening might have cloudy weather and light showers as well.

The final day of the Ryder Cup 2023 on Sunday could get cloudy and overcast conditions. By the end of the event, the cloud cover could go up to 82 percent, and might experience thunderstorms in the evening.

Teams details of the Ryder Cup 2023

Both the team captains announced their squad about four to five weeks before the mega event. The 44th edition will see Zach Johnson leading the United States side. Luke Donald has been appointed as captain of the European team.

Below are the names of the members of both the Ryder Cup 2023 teams:

Europe

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Nicolai Højgaard

Ludwig Aberg

United States

Scottie Scheffler

Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

When and where to watch the Ryder Cup 2023?

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event commences on September 29 and will go on till October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The television broadcasting rights are with Sky Sports Golf and NBC. Below is the watch schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023:

Friday, September 29 (Day One)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Fourballs Matches start at 6:00 am

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Foursomes Matches starts at 12:00 pm

Golf Channel - 2:00 am to 1:00 pm

Saturday, September 30 (Day Two)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Fourballs Matches start at 6:00 am

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Foursomes Matches starts at 12:00 pm

NBC - 3:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 1 (Day Three)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Singles Matches start at 9:00 am

NBC - 6:00 am to 1:00 pm

Fans can also digitally stream the Ryder Cup 2023 on Peacock, fuboTV, ESPN+, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV. GOLF.TV, NBCSports.com, RyderCup.com, SkySports.com, and CBSSports.com will also be streaming the entire event.