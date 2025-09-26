Ryder Cup announces enhanced security ahead of President Donald Trump’s first-day visit

President Donald Trump is set to attend the first day of the Ryder Cup 2025, and preparations have begun for his visit. The security measures have been ramped up for the occasion and organizers have announced some additional restrictions for the event.The Ryder Cup 2025 begins on Friday, September 26, at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. President Trump is also scheduled to visit the biggest event in golf on Friday and officials have issued a few advisories prior to that.The gates at Bethpage will open at 5 a.m. ET on Friday, and fans are requested to bring as few personal items as possible. Ticket holders are advised to arrive early, as security will be more stringent later in the day.&quot;In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand, and surrounding areas. If spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again before reentering,&quot; the official statement read.Besides the restricted items, the Ryder Cup has also released the list of items that will not be permitted in the first tee grandstand or clubhouse area on Friday.Here's a list of the prohibited items:Portable folding chairsLarge vaping devicesTorch-style lightersMetal or hard plastic insulated beverage containersLarge umbrellas (small retractable umbrellas are allowed)Umbrella use may be restricted in certain areas of the course and main grandstandRain ponchos are strongly encouragedRange finders will not be permitted inside the golf course on Friday, Sept. 26All bags, personal items, and their contents may be subject to inspectionLaptops and tablets will not be permitted on the Bethpage Black golf course View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyder Cup Friday Foursomes' schedule exploredKeegan Bradley is set to lead the United States at the Ryder Cup (Image Source via Getty)Here's a look at the tee time details for the Ryder Cup 2025, Friday Morning foursome session:Match 1 (7:10 a.m. ET): Bryson DeChambeau (USA) and Justin Thomas (USA) vs Jon Rahm (EUR) and Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)Match 2 (7:26 a.m. ET): Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Russell Henley (USA) vs Ludvig Aberg (EUR) and Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)Match 3 (7:42 a.m. ET): Collin Morikawa (USA) and Harris English (USA) vs Rory McIlroy (EUR) and Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)Match 4 (7:58 a.m. ET): Xander Schauffele (USA) and Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs Robert MacIntyre (EUR) and Viktor Hovland (EUR)