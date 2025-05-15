Ryder Cup captain reveals tuning into LIV Golf as he ‘don't see’ Jon Rahm, other defectors as much anymore

Luke Donald distanced himself from the ‘politics’ of Ryder Cup team selection on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship 2025 at Quail Hollow, the Englishman noted that he ‘had zero conversations’ with LIV golfers appealing to be on side European Ryder Cup side. However, he admitted ‘tuning in now and again’ to the breakaway tour to watch the players.

Donald, who is yet to give official announcement regarding LIV golfers’ selection to the 2025 Ryder Cup team, admitted he watches his potential players on the Saudi-backed circuit. The 5-time PGA Tour winner went on to dub major championships ‘important’ to him as he gets to watch defected players like Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia, among others, face to face again.

Captain revealed that he ‘don't see’ these players as much anymore.

Replying to a media query on whether he watches LIV Golf, Luke Donald said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I tune in now and again, yep, absolutely.”

Furthermore, Donald was asked if he thinks the major championships are ‘more important for PGA Tour players,’ to which he replied:

“I think majors are important for everyone. But it's important for me, the majors, because personally I don't see the Jons, the Tyrrells, Sergios, et cetera, as much these days. In terms of just talking with them and seeing them face to face, that's important for me.”

Luke Donald gives ‘no assurances’ to Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup role

Luke Donald had earlier revealed his wish to make the ‘best 12-player’ team for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Several experts dubbed it as his admission to opening the spots to LIV golfers, including former team hero Jon Rahm. However, the European side skipper has now come out to state that he’s given “no assurances” to the Spaniard.

The 47-year-old dubbed it ‘little bit too early’ to announce his picks for the team. However, he further went on to dub Rahm the ‘one of the best players in the world’ and said he ‘expects’ the latter to make the cut despite a dip in form.

Speaking about LIV Golfers’ Ryder Cup selection, Donald said:

“I haven't given anyone the nod. I think it's a little bit too early for that… We know exactly how these players are playing… But I certainly think it's a little too early to be giving anyone firm assurances right now. I want them to go out and feel like they go and earn it…

In terms of Jon (Rahm), he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances.”

It is pertinent to note that the Rahm won the Augusta Masters in 2023, just months ahead of his controversial move to LIV Golf. Notably, the two-time major winner has not won a major since. The ace golfer, who was an integral part of the Europe side that toppled the US team in Rome in 2023, has only managed one top-10 finish in his last four major outings.

