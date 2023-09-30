Ryder Cup Day 3: Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler kick off an action-packed singles tee times

If you are reading this, you are probably very much involved in the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup. This is understandable, especially looking at how well Team Europe members including Jon Rahm have performed so far.

The tournament is going to end on Sunday (October 1). However, before the event's conclusion, fans will get to witness 12 singles matches played between Team USA and Team Europe.

The very first match will begin with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler teeing off against World No. 3 Jon Rahm. The duo will kick off their match at 11:35 C.E.T. The Ryder Cup official X (formerly Twitter) handle took to the social media platform to share the news.

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm will lead Team Europe on the final day in Rome. The Spanish professional golfer had given an unbeatable performance so far in his three matches.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler has to perform exceptionally well given Team USA's score. The American professional golfer also faced a defeat after a 9 & 7 loss during the Friday (September 29) Foursomes session.

Currently, Team Europe leads the Biennial event by 10.5-5.5 points. They need just four more points to reclaim the trophy. Whereas Team USA must depict extraordinary form to make the largest final-day comeback in the Ryder Cup competition.

A look at the Ryder Cup singles matches schedule

With the tournament getting closer to its conclusion, fans, and followers all over the world would be excited to see their favorite players hit the Marco Simone Golf Course once again.

On that note, below is the list of the matches along with the pairings:

Match 1: Rahm vs. Scheffler (11:35 CET)

Match 2: Hovland vs. Morikawa (11:47 CET)

Match 3: Rose vs. Cantlay (11:59 CET)

Match 4: McIlroy vs. Burns (12:11 CET)

Match 5: Fitzpatrick vs. Homa (12: 23 CET)

Match 6: Hatton vs. Harman (12:35 CET)

Match 7: Aberg vs. Koepka (12:47 CET)

Match 8: Straka vs. Thomas (12:59 CET)

Match 9: Højgaard vs. Schauffele (13:11 CET)

Match 10: Lowry vs. Spieth (13:23 CET)

Match 11: Fleetwood vs. Fowler (13:35 CET)

Match 12: Macintyre vs. Clark (13:47 CET).

It would certainly be interesting to witness Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm starting the day with action-packed Singles matches.