  Ryder Cup Europe VC leapfrogs Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay in rankings with BMW PGA Championship victory

Ryder Cup Europe VC leapfrogs Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay in rankings with BMW PGA Championship victory

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 16, 2025 05:27 GMT
BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Getty)

The BMW PGA Championship win has helped Ryder Cup Europe vice captain Alex Noren overtake Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and 12 others to jump inside the top 20. As per the current update, he is ranked 18th in the world, his best in seven years.

On Sunday, September 14, Noren posted a thrilling playoff win against Adrien Saddier to claim the BMW PGA Championship. Prior to this week, the Swedish golfer was ranked 32nd, but the biggest win of his career helped him jump 14 spots.

Notably, Noren had also won the Betfred British Masters last month, which was his first win in more than seven years. For the uninitiated, he was also appointed European Ryder Cup vice captain last week.

On the other hand, US Ryder Cup members Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay slipped outside the top 20. While DeChambeau is ranked 21st, Cantlay is now 22nd in the world.

Current OWGR ft. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay explored

Here's a look at the current OWGR (as of Monday, September 15):

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 21.0415
  2. Rory McIlroy: 11.5864
  3. Xander Schauffele: 6.2949
  4. Russell Henley: 6.2690
  5. Justin Thomas: 5.5972
  6. Tommy Fleetwood: 5.5109
  7. J.J. Spaun: 5.5021
  8. Collin Morikawa: 4.9477
  9. Robert MacIntyre: 4.8276
  10. Harris English: 4.6697
  11. Viktor Hovland: 4.6528
  12. Keegan Bradley: 4.6512
  13. Ben Griffin: 4.6409
  14. Justin Rose: 4.6153
  15. Sepp Straka: 4.6121
  16. Ludvig Åberg: 4.5187
  17. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.1758
  18. Alex Noren: 3.9668
  19. Maverick McNealy: 3.9058
  20. Cameron Young: 3.8390
  21. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.7961
  22. Patrick Cantlay: 3.7426
  23. Sam Burns: 3.5594
  24. Shane Lowry: 3.5298
  25. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3261
  26. Corey Conners: 3.1621
  27. Chris Gotterup: 3.1187
  28. Aaron Rai: 2.9014
  29. Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.8733
  30. Wyndham Clark: 2.8676
  31. Brian Harman: 2.8597
  32. Andrew Novak: 2.6495
  33. Sungjae Im: 2.6425
  34. Akshay Bhatia: 2.6317
  35. Kurt Kitayama: 2.5867
  36. Billy Horschel: 2.5724
  37. Ryan Fox: 2.4939
  38. Jason Day: 2.4789
  39. Nick Taylor: 2.4607
  40. Taylor Pendrith: 2.3955
  41. Max Greyserman: 2.3664
  42. Thomas Detry: 2.3209
  43. Min Woo Lee: 2.2851
  44. Daniel Berger: 2.2801
  45. J.T. Poston: 2.2765
  46. Patrick Reed: 2.2584
  47. Samuel Stevens: 2.2552
  48. Denny McCarthy: 2.2297
  49. Harry Hall: 2.1963
  50. Ryan Gerard: 2.1813
  51. Adam Scott: 2.1630
  52. Chris Kirk: 2.1430
  53. Lucas Glover: 2.1384
  54. Jordan Spieth: 2.1376
  55. John Keefer: 2.1300
  56. Marco Penge: 2.1296
  57. Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1165
  58. Matt McCarty: 2.0753
  59. Si Woo Kim: 2.0629
  60. Tony Finau: 2.0605
  61. Bud Cauley: 2.0358
  62. Nicolás Echavarría: 2.0097
  63. Brian Campbell: 1.9947
  64. Michael Kim: 1.9477
  65. Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9304
  66. Aldrich Potgieter: 1.9303
  67. Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9099
  68. Kristoffer Reitan: 1.9082
  69. Thriston Lawrence: 1.8890
  70. Sahith Theegala: 1.8689
  71. Byeong Hun An: 1.8594
  72. Matt Wallace: 1.8568
  73. Jon Rahm: 1.8400
  74. Davis Thompson: 1.8376
  75. Tom Hoge: 1.8372
  76. Jhonattan Vegas: 1.8268
  77. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.7831
  78. Adrien Saddier: 1.7717
  79. Davis Riley: 1.7609
  80. Rickie Fowler: 1.7609
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
