Ryder Cup Europe VC leapfrogs Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay in rankings with BMW PGA Championship victory

The BMW PGA Championship win has helped Ryder Cup Europe vice captain Alex Noren overtake Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and 12 others to jump inside the top 20. As per the current update, he is ranked 18th in the world, his best in seven years.

On Sunday, September 14, Noren posted a thrilling playoff win against Adrien Saddier to claim the BMW PGA Championship. Prior to this week, the Swedish golfer was ranked 32nd, but the biggest win of his career helped him jump 14 spots.

Notably, Noren had also won the Betfred British Masters last month, which was his first win in more than seven years. For the uninitiated, he was also appointed European Ryder Cup vice captain last week.

On the other hand, US Ryder Cup members Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay slipped outside the top 20. While DeChambeau is ranked 21st, Cantlay is now 22nd in the world.

Current OWGR ft. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay explored

Here's a look at the current OWGR (as of Monday, September 15):

Scottie Scheffler: 21.0415 Rory McIlroy: 11.5864 Xander Schauffele: 6.2949 Russell Henley: 6.2690 Justin Thomas: 5.5972 Tommy Fleetwood: 5.5109 J.J. Spaun: 5.5021 Collin Morikawa: 4.9477 Robert MacIntyre: 4.8276 Harris English: 4.6697 Viktor Hovland: 4.6528 Keegan Bradley: 4.6512 Ben Griffin: 4.6409 Justin Rose: 4.6153 Sepp Straka: 4.6121 Ludvig Åberg: 4.5187 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.1758 Alex Noren: 3.9668 Maverick McNealy: 3.9058 Cameron Young: 3.8390 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.7961 Patrick Cantlay: 3.7426 Sam Burns: 3.5594 Shane Lowry: 3.5298 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3261 Corey Conners: 3.1621 Chris Gotterup: 3.1187 Aaron Rai: 2.9014 Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.8733 Wyndham Clark: 2.8676 Brian Harman: 2.8597 Andrew Novak: 2.6495 Sungjae Im: 2.6425 Akshay Bhatia: 2.6317 Kurt Kitayama: 2.5867 Billy Horschel: 2.5724 Ryan Fox: 2.4939 Jason Day: 2.4789 Nick Taylor: 2.4607 Taylor Pendrith: 2.3955 Max Greyserman: 2.3664 Thomas Detry: 2.3209 Min Woo Lee: 2.2851 Daniel Berger: 2.2801 J.T. Poston: 2.2765 Patrick Reed: 2.2584 Samuel Stevens: 2.2552 Denny McCarthy: 2.2297 Harry Hall: 2.1963 Ryan Gerard: 2.1813 Adam Scott: 2.1630 Chris Kirk: 2.1430 Lucas Glover: 2.1384 Jordan Spieth: 2.1376 John Keefer: 2.1300 Marco Penge: 2.1296 Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1165 Matt McCarty: 2.0753 Si Woo Kim: 2.0629 Tony Finau: 2.0605 Bud Cauley: 2.0358 Nicolás Echavarría: 2.0097 Brian Campbell: 1.9947 Michael Kim: 1.9477 Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9304 Aldrich Potgieter: 1.9303 Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9099 Kristoffer Reitan: 1.9082 Thriston Lawrence: 1.8890 Sahith Theegala: 1.8689 Byeong Hun An: 1.8594 Matt Wallace: 1.8568 Jon Rahm: 1.8400 Davis Thompson: 1.8376 Tom Hoge: 1.8372 Jhonattan Vegas: 1.8268 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.7831 Adrien Saddier: 1.7717 Davis Riley: 1.7609 Rickie Fowler: 1.7609

