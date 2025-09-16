Ryder Cup Europe VC leapfrogs Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay in rankings with BMW PGA Championship victory

The BMW PGA Championship win has helped Ryder Cup Europe vice captain Alex Noren overtake Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and 12 others to jump inside the top 20. As per the current update, he is ranked 18th in the world, his best in seven years.
On Sunday, September 14, Noren posted a thrilling playoff win against Adrien Saddier to claim the BMW PGA Championship. Prior to this week, the Swedish golfer was ranked 32nd, but the biggest win of his career helped him jump 14 spots.
Notably, Noren had also won the Betfred British Masters last month, which was his first win in more than seven years. For the uninitiated, he was also appointed European Ryder Cup vice captain last week.
On the other hand, US Ryder Cup members Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay slipped outside the top 20. While DeChambeau is ranked 21st, Cantlay is now 22nd in the world.
Current OWGR ft. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay explored
Here's a look at the current OWGR (as of Monday, September 15):
- Scottie Scheffler: 21.0415
- Rory McIlroy: 11.5864
- Xander Schauffele: 6.2949
- Russell Henley: 6.2690
- Justin Thomas: 5.5972
- Tommy Fleetwood: 5.5109
- J.J. Spaun: 5.5021
- Collin Morikawa: 4.9477
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.8276
- Harris English: 4.6697
- Viktor Hovland: 4.6528
- Keegan Bradley: 4.6512
- Ben Griffin: 4.6409
- Justin Rose: 4.6153
- Sepp Straka: 4.6121
- Ludvig Åberg: 4.5187
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.1758
- Alex Noren: 3.9668
- Maverick McNealy: 3.9058
- Cameron Young: 3.8390
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.7961
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.7426
- Sam Burns: 3.5594
- Shane Lowry: 3.5298
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3261
- Corey Conners: 3.1621
- Chris Gotterup: 3.1187
- Aaron Rai: 2.9014
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.8733
- Wyndham Clark: 2.8676
- Brian Harman: 2.8597
- Andrew Novak: 2.6495
- Sungjae Im: 2.6425
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.6317
- Kurt Kitayama: 2.5867
- Billy Horschel: 2.5724
- Ryan Fox: 2.4939
- Jason Day: 2.4789
- Nick Taylor: 2.4607
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.3955
- Max Greyserman: 2.3664
- Thomas Detry: 2.3209
- Min Woo Lee: 2.2851
- Daniel Berger: 2.2801
- J.T. Poston: 2.2765
- Patrick Reed: 2.2584
- Samuel Stevens: 2.2552
- Denny McCarthy: 2.2297
- Harry Hall: 2.1963
- Ryan Gerard: 2.1813
- Adam Scott: 2.1630
- Chris Kirk: 2.1430
- Lucas Glover: 2.1384
- Jordan Spieth: 2.1376
- John Keefer: 2.1300
- Marco Penge: 2.1296
- Rasmus Højgaard: 2.1165
- Matt McCarty: 2.0753
- Si Woo Kim: 2.0629
- Tony Finau: 2.0605
- Bud Cauley: 2.0358
- Nicolás Echavarría: 2.0097
- Brian Campbell: 1.9947
- Michael Kim: 1.9477
- Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9304
- Aldrich Potgieter: 1.9303
- Mackenzie Hughes: 1.9099
- Kristoffer Reitan: 1.9082
- Thriston Lawrence: 1.8890
- Sahith Theegala: 1.8689
- Byeong Hun An: 1.8594
- Matt Wallace: 1.8568
- Jon Rahm: 1.8400
- Davis Thompson: 1.8376
- Tom Hoge: 1.8372
- Jhonattan Vegas: 1.8268
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.7831
- Adrien Saddier: 1.7717
- Davis Riley: 1.7609
- Rickie Fowler: 1.7609