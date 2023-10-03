Ryder Cup golfers showcased high-end watches over $1,000,000 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome

Even after winning the prestigious Ryder Cup, the European team did not receive a single penny in prize money. However, that did not keep them away from flaunting their fortune at the biennial tournament held at the Marco Simone Golf Course.

Throughout the three days of the tournament in Rome, members of the winning team were seen sporting some of the most attractive timepieces on their wrists.

Golf fan Chad Alexander broke down the prices of the expensive watches on his TikTok account, which was an eye-opener for people to know how rich these golfers are.

Rory McIlroy, who has been on fire at the Ryder Cup, contributing four points to his team's victory, wore an Omega Deville Tourbillion watch, which is estimated to be worth $118,000. Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, was seen sporting a £19,850 Rolex Sky-Dwellers. Justin Thomas, an American golfer, was also wearing the the exact same timepiece.

People's favourite Viktor Hovland wore the most expensive watch. He was wearing Piguet Royal Oak for around £230,000. Hovland collected $18 million in prize money for winning the Tour Championship in August. After seeding two straight victories in the FedEx Cup playoffs, he had made almost $23 million. Irish golfer Shane Lowry's Patek Phillippe Nautilus comes for £105,000 online.

American golfers were also spotted sporting pricey accoutrements. Rickie Fowler flaunted a platinum Rolex Daytona, estimated to be worth £82,000, while Collin Morikawa was spotted wearing a white Rolex Daytona, estimated to be worth £40,000. The players wore watches worth over $1 million.

Ryder Cup players' net worth

The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup features dozens of golfers having net worth counts in millions. The richest remains the four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, whose estimated net worth is around $170 million.

Brooks Koepka, who joined LIV Golf last year, has a staggering net worth of around $60 million. The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm's net worth is around $20 million while Viktor Hovland's net worth is $15 million

Below is the net worth of the European Ryder Cup team members:

Rory McIlroy: $170 million

Jon Rahm: $20 million

Viktor Hovland: $15 million

Robert MacIntyre: $5 million

Tyrrell Hatton: $10 million

Matt Fitzpatrick: $10 million

Tommy Fleetwood: $15 million

Shane Lowry: $22 million

Justin Rose: $40 million

Sepp Straka: $6 million

Ludvig Aberg: $1 million

Nicolai Hojgaard: $1.5-$5 million

Captain Luke Donald: $40 million

Below is the net worth of the USA Ryder Cup team members:

Scottie Scheffler: $50 million

Max Homa: $7 million

Brian Harman: $9 million

Wyndham Clark: $6 million

Brooks Kopeka: $60 million

Rickie Fowler: $40 million

Xander Schauffele: $20 million

Patrick Cantlay:$25 million

Justin Thomas: $30 million

Jordan Spieth: $120 million

Collin Morikawa: $7 million

Sam Burns: $5 million

Captain Zach Johnson: $35 million