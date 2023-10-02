Ryder Cup qualification process to change amid shifting landscape of PIF, LIV Golf, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour according to Eamon Lynch

Popular golf analyst Eamon Lynch believes that Ryder Cup qualification rules might change in the future to accommodate more LIV Golf players at the event.

This year's Ryder Cup featured many big names, but a few players couldn't participate due to their affiliation with LIV Golf. Prominent figures in the biennial event, such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Phil Mickelson, and young talents like Bryson DeChambeau, missed the event in Rome.

It was only Brooks Koepka who earned a spot through his exceptional performance at this year's major championships. However, popular golf analyst Lynch believes that this could change in the future, with players from the PIF-sponsored circuit potentially gaining more representation at the biennial event.

In his recent Golfweek column, Lynch wrote that while the current system is effective, as most of the top players still compete on the European and PGA Tours, if more players transition to LIV Golf in the future, the existing selection criteria could become obsolete.

Lynch suggested that teams might go for 12 captain picks in the future instead of a few automatic spots and a few captain picks.

Lynch wrote in Golfweek:

"It would be tour-agnostic and grant skippers the latitude to choose on form and compatibility, and to do something that’s impossible with automatic qualifiers: leave at home those openly ambivalent about being here."

"It would also restore authority to captains, particularly future U.S. leaders, and not leave them hostage to the preferences of the automatics"

The Ryder Cup qualification rules have changed in the past, and this has happened more frequently on the DP World Tour to accommodate European players who played more often on the PGA Tour. Lynch stated that the lines of rivalry were blurring between the two tours and that they needed to be protected.

He added:

"What the Ryder Cup cannot lose or imperil is its heartbeat, the thousands of spectators who bring the noise regardless of what side of the ocean it is held on.

What happened at the Ryder Cup 2023, Day 3? Results explored

The Ryder Cup 2023 concluded with hosts Europe retaining their 30-year-long reign at home as they beat the US 16.5–11.5 following the conclusion of Sunday singles on October 1.

Going into the final day with a five-point lead, team Europe had the upper hand, but the US had shown some fightback in the Saturday four-balls, and they still had a chance to win the event. However, the final session ended in a tie, with both Europe and the US earning six points each, which was enough for the hosts to claim the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Here are the results for the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup:

Match 1: Jon Rahm halved with Scottie Scheffler

Match 2: Viktor Hovland defeated Collin Morikawa 4&3

Match 3: Patrick Cantlay defeated Justin Rose 2-1.

Match 4: Rory McIlroy defeated Sam Burns 3-1.

Match 5: Max Homa defeated Matt Fitzpatrick 1UP

Match 6: Tyrrell Hatton defeated Brian Harman 3&2

Match 7: Brooks Koepka defeated Ludvig Aberg 3-2.

Match 8: Justin Thomas defeated Sepp Straka 2UP

Match 9: Xander Schauffele defeated Nicolai Hojgaard 3 & 2.

Match 10: Shane Lowry halved with Jordan Spieth

Match 11: Tommy Fleetwood defeated Rickie Fowler 3-1.

Match 12: Robert MacIntyre defeated Wyndham Clark 2-1.