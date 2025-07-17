Ryder Cup rankings ahead of The Open 2025: Latest points and positions explored

This week, players are gearing up to play at the 2025 Open Championship. The final Major of the year is scheduled to kickstart with its first round on Thursday, July 17, and will run through the weekend to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, July 20. Following the Major, the next big event would be the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September in New York.

Ad

Ahead of the Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler is leading the US team Ryder Cup standings with 27,770.33 points. He has already automatically qualified for the biennial tournament.

Notably, only the top six in the standings automatically qualify for the tournament, while the remaining six are picked by the team's captains. For the US team, the top six after the 2025 BMW Championship will be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

American golfer Chris Gotterup made a significant jump in the standings after he won last week's Genesis Scottish Open. He jumped to 41st position. After last weekend's event, Michael Kim made a jump in the standings and settled in 23rd place.

Ad

Trending

Collin Morikawa and Ben Griffin are on the borderline, settled in seventh and eighth place, and it would be interesting to see if, after the Open Championship, they could make a jump into the top 6.

Here is the list of the top 12 in the US Team Ryder Cup standings before the Open Championship 2025:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 27,770.33

2. Xander Schauffele: 12,706.10

3. J.J. Spaun: 12,271.85

4. Russell Henley: 11,166.85

5. Bryson DeChambeau: 10,318.00

6. Justin Thomas: 10,078.31

7. Collin Morikawa: 9,743.61

8. Ben Griffin: 8,604.91

9. Keegan Bradley: 7,881.22

10. Harris English: 7,747.15

11. Maverick McNealy: 7,207.09

12. Brian Harman: 6,551.01

Ad

Ryder Cup European team standings

. Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has already qualified for the European team at the Ryder Cup. He topped the list with a total of 3,311.95 points. Tommy Fleetwood is in second place, followed by Robert MacIntyre. Rasmus Højgaard and Justin Rose are in seventh and eighth place, sitting on the borderline.

Ad

The final list for the team will be out after the Betfred British Masters, which is scheduled to wrap with its finale on August 24. After last week, Marco Penge jumped 16 positions and settled in 17th place. Matt Fitzpatrick also jumped in the standings.

Here are the top 12 in the European Ryder Cup standings before The Open Championship 2025:

1. Rory McIlroy: 3,311.95

2. Tommy Fleetwood: 1,251.83

3. Robert MacIntyre: 1,216.61

4. Tyrrell Hatton: 1,216.55

5. Sepp Straka: 1,206.33

6. Shane Lowry: 1,202.11

7. Rasmus Højgaard: 1,072.33

8. Justin Rose: 956.84

9. Ludvig Åberg: 954.33

10. Viktor Hovland: 917.81

11. Thomas Detry: 754.29

12. Matt Wallace: 726.77

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More