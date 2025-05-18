Ryder Cup skipper makes feelings known about the Scottie Scheffler vs Bryson DeChambeau contest at the PGA Championship

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley opened up about the Scottie Scheffler vs Bryson DeChambeau contest for the 2025 PGA Championship title. DeChambeau and Scheffler are in contention to win the Major this week.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Keegan Bradley was asked about the leaderboard of the PGA Championship after the third round. In response, the American said that he was excited to see Scottie vs Bryson. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was really excited to see Scottie and Bryson up there. I'm always taking a peek at the leaderboard to see where I am and where our guys are at. I love looking up there and seeing the leaderboard packed with Americans."

Bryson DeChambeau settled in a tie for eighth place after three rounds at the PGA Championship. He settled with an overall score of 5-under while Scottie Scheffler jumped four spots on the leaderboard after the third round to take the lead in the game at 11-under. Keegan Bradley also had a decent outing this week so far. He also tied for eighth after 54 holes.

When will Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship will take place on Sunday, May 18, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. Players will start the game on the first tee hole at 8:10 am ET.

Bryson DeChambeau will start the game in a group with Tony Finau at 2:00 pm ET, while Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren will start the game together at 2:40 pm ET.

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship (all times in ET):

8:10 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 a.m. — Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 a.m. — Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard

9:30 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 a.m. — Richard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 a.m. — Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:40 a.m. — Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11 a.m. — Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m. — Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 a.m. — Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2 p.m. — Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 p.m. — Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More