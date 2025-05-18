  • home icon
Ryder Cup skipper makes feelings known about the Scottie Scheffler vs Bryson DeChambeau contest at the PGA Championship

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 18, 2025 11:50 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Imagn)

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley opened up about the Scottie Scheffler vs Bryson DeChambeau contest for the 2025 PGA Championship title. DeChambeau and Scheffler are in contention to win the Major this week.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Keegan Bradley was asked about the leaderboard of the PGA Championship after the third round. In response, the American said that he was excited to see Scottie vs Bryson. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was really excited to see Scottie and Bryson up there. I'm always taking a peek at the leaderboard to see where I am and where our guys are at. I love looking up there and seeing the leaderboard packed with Americans."
Bryson DeChambeau settled in a tie for eighth place after three rounds at the PGA Championship. He settled with an overall score of 5-under while Scottie Scheffler jumped four spots on the leaderboard after the third round to take the lead in the game at 11-under. Keegan Bradley also had a decent outing this week so far. He also tied for eighth after 54 holes.

When will Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship will take place on Sunday, May 18, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. Players will start the game on the first tee hole at 8:10 am ET.

Bryson DeChambeau will start the game in a group with Tony Finau at 2:00 pm ET, while Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren will start the game together at 2:40 pm ET.

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship (all times in ET):

  • 8:10 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
  • 8:20 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:30 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
  • 8:40 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
  • 8:50 a.m. — Tom Kim, Michael Kim
  • 9 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:10 a.m. — Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
  • 9:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 9:30 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:40 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
  • 9:50 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:10 a.m. — Richard Bland, Sam Stevens
  • 10:20 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
  • 10:30 a.m. — Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 10:40 a.m. — Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
  • 10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
  • 11 a.m. — Harris English, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 a.m. — Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
  • 11:20 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
  • 11:30 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:40 a.m. — Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
  • 11:50 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:10 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
  • 12:20 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
  • 12:30 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:40 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:50 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
  • 1 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
  • 1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:30 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
  • 1:40 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2 p.m. — Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2:10 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
  • 2:20 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:30 p.m. — Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
  • 2:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren
Edited by Mitali
