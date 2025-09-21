  • home icon
  • Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard commits to PGA Tour Fall event

Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard commits to PGA Tour Fall event

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Nicolai Hojgaard at the Ryder Cup 2023 (Image Source: Imagn)

After not getting picked for the European Ryder Cup squad this year, Nicolai Hojgaard has committed to a PGA Tour fall event. The star Danish golfer will be participating in the Sanderson Farms Championship next month.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will take place from October 2 to 5 at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. This will be the second event of the FedEx Cup Fall season, and players outside the top 50 will be looking to grab some FedEx points and other will look to secure the card.

On Saturday, September 20, the official Instagram handle of the Sanderson Farms Championship confirmed Nicolai Hojgaard's participation.

Hojgaard was last seen at the BMW PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. This was his second straight missed cut after a joint runner-up finish at the Betfred British Masters.

Hojgaard was part of the Ryder Cup 2023 team that posted a 16.5–11.5 win against the US at Marco Simone Golf Club. He collected 0.5 points in his debut and finished with a 0–2–1 scoreline.

This year, Hojgaard's twin brother, Rasmus, has made it to the Ryder Cup squad that will compete at Bethpage Black in New York next week. The Ryder Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28.

Nicolai Hojgaard's performance in the 2025 season explored

The 24-year-old Danish star played 15 PGA Tour events this season and missed five cuts. He had just three top-ten finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He also made six starts on the DP World Tour and made four cuts.

Here's a look at Nicolai Hojgaard's performance this season:

2025 PGA Tour events

  • WM Phoenix Open - T36
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - 8
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - T18
  • The Players Championship - Missed Cut
  • Valspar Championship - Missed Cut
  • Texas Children's Houston Open - Missed Cut
  • Masters Tournament - Missed Cut
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans - 59-70-64-68
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - T56
  • PGA Championship - T41
  • RBC Canadian Open - Missed Cut
  • Rocket Classic - T24
  • Genesis Scottish Open - T4
  • The Open - T14
  • Wyndham Championship - T55
2024–25 DP World Tour

  • Nedbank Golf Challenge - T24
  • Hero Dubai Desert Classic - T65
  • Danish Golf Championship - T34
  • Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - T2
  • Omega European Masters - Missed Cut
  • BMW PGA Championship - Missed Cut
