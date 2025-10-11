Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton confirm participation in next year’s DP World Tour event

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton have confirmed their participation in the DP World Tour event for the next year. The Northern Irish golfer had started his 2025 campaign on the DP World Tour, playing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and in 2026, as well, he will be playing in the tournament. He would be joined by Hatton.The DP World Tour has shared a video on its Instagram account, confirming the presence of the golfers in their event for the next year. They shared the clip featuring the memorable moment of Hatton and McIlroy celebrating their win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic over the years, along with a caption:&quot;Fresh off their Ryder Cup victory, past champions Rory McIlroy &amp; Tyrrell Hatton are heading back to Emirates Golf Club! ⛳️ Don’t miss the chance to see them at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026, limited Early Bird tickets on sale now!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyrrell Hatton is the defending champion of the Dubai Desert Classic. In 2025, he registered a one-stroke win over Daniel Hillier and earned $1.53 million in prize money. He would be returning to defend his title in 2026.Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has an impressive record playing in the tournament and has won it four times in his career. He defended the title last year by defeating Adrian Meronk by one stroke, and prior to that, he won the tournament in 2023. He first won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 by registering a one-stroke win over Justin Rose, and then in 2015.Tyrrell Hatton 'delighted' to return at Hero Dubai Desert ClassicTyrrell Hatton has shared his excitement to return to play at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He opened up about his performance earlier this year in January and is now looking forward to defending the title in 2026. He said (via Dubaidesertclassic.com):“I’m delighted to be heading back to Emirates Golf Club to defend my title. It’s a golf course that has really suited my game over the years, and the week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back in January was incredibly special for me.&quot;It’s always good to go back to a place where you’ve won before, and I’m really excited to have a chance to contend for the title again to follow on from what has been a pretty incredible year,&quot; he added,Tyrrell Hatton had started the 2025 campaign with a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and then competed on the LIV Golf, where he had several impressive finishes. He started with a solid T6 finish at the Riyadh event and then settled in T5 at the Mexico City event and T5 in LIV Golf Dallas.On the DP World Tour, he played in four tournaments and was tied for fourth at the BMW PGA Championship and was runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has won the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour this season and was tied for 20th at the BMW PGA Championship.