Ryder Cup USA hails Justin Thomas' 'club twirl' on his 32nd birthday

Justin Thomas is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. He is one of the most prominent golfers in the world and was part of the USA's Ryder Cup team in 2018 for the first time.

Ryder Cup Team USA's Instagram handle recently shared an appreciation post for Justin Thomas on his 32nd birthday, praising his classic club twirl from the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, and wrote:

"You’ve gotta appreciate a classic JT club twirl on his birthday. 🇺🇸🏆"

Justin Thomas was paired with Jordan Spieth as he played an impeccable approach shot to get the ball on the green and topped it off with a club twirl. Team USA dominated the event as they won the 2021 Ryder Cup by 19 to 9.

As the 2025 Ryder Cup comes close, Thomas will be a valuable asset for Team USA, and his form will be crucial for the team. The 2025 Ryder Cup will begin on September 26, 2025, at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas will have an extra special birthday this year as he ended his winless drought a couple of weeks back after he won the 2025 RBC Heritage. He registered his first win after the 2022 PGA Championship as he went past Andrew Novak in the playoffs.

Exploring the current Ryder Cup 2025 rankings for Team USA and Team Europe ft. Justin Thomas

The Ryder Cup 2025 qualification scenario for both teams is similar, with the top six-ranked golfers qualifying automatically, while the remaining six will make it to the team via the captain's pick. Justin Thomas stands in at sixth place for the last slot, but seventh-placed Maverick NcNealy has a sizeable margin of 1,837.62 points to overcome if he is to trump the two-time major winner.

Keegan Bradley will be leading the team USA with Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Brandt Snedeker appointed as his deputies. For Team Europe, Luke Donald will continue as the skipper with Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, and José María Olazábal as his deputies.

Views of Bethpage Black, Host of the 2025 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Here are the current rankings for Team USA and Team Europe:

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler – 14,578.75 Xander Schauffele – 11,133.11 Collin Morikawa – 8,585.60 Bryson DeChambeau – 8,190.00 Russell Henley – 7,824.20 Justin Thomas – 7,582.83 Maverick McNealy – 5,745.21 Brian Harman – 5,714.29 Andrew Novak – 5,587.60 J.J. Spaun – 4,778.49 Patrick Cantlay – 4,329.17 Harris English – 3,714.30 Tom Hoge – 3,693.36 Daniel Berger – 3,577.42 Lucas Glover – 3,374.08

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy – 2,882.70 Tyrrell Hatton – 990.55 Rasmus Højgaard – 982.03 Justin Rose – 870.04 Shane Lowry – 863.18 Ludvig Åberg – 810.45 Tommy Fleetwood – 687.00 Thomas Detry – 624.57 Matt Wallace – 571.52 Niklas Norgaard – 554.03 Laurie Canter – 520.62 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – 502.20 Viktor Hovland – 485.51 Robert MacIntyre – 471.35 Paul Waring – 465.13

