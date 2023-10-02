Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald receives “special” congratulatory message from legendary soccer coach

Luke Donald did an exceptional job as the captain for Team Europe and led his team to glory in one of the most memorable Ryder Cups for them. Donald took the job in extremely uncertain conditions, with massive pressure and expectations thrust upon him. However, the veteran golfer stood above all and got the win for his team.

Donald received many phone calls for appreciation, and his Twitter was flooded with messages. However, there were some who stood out more than the others.

Luke Donald confessed in his interview that legendary soccer coach Jose Mourinho messaged Donald following his victory in Rome.

Interestingly, Mourinho is also based in Rome and manages the Serie A side AS Roma. The veteran soccer coach won in Rome on the same day against Frosinone and felt the need to message Donald after his victory.

The PGA Tour winner spoke about the appreciation messages, including the one from Jose Mourinho via Sky Sports:

"Lots from friends and family, past captains and players. I got one from Jose Mourinho. He had a nice victory last night in Rome. Just amazing. My phone was blowing up!"

Donald added:

"I haven't even looked at all of them, to be honest. I wanted to enjoy the night and I'll certainly get back to replying to those."

Luke Donald believes it's a privilege to be appointed as the captain for team Europe

The Ryder Cup is easily one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world. The competition has been going on for many decades now as the rivalry between the USA and Europe intensifies.

The USA had an upper hand until now, as they were the defending champions and had a much better team. However, Luke Donald and co. were much better organized and played to the best of their capabilities.

They eventually won the Ryder Cup with a hefty 5-point lead. Donald was proud of his players and appreciated the opportunity to be chosen as a captain.

He said:

"To be in charge of the 12 guys is a big responsibility, a big privilege, and I felt very honoured to do it. It's different as a player."

Donald added:

"You're playing for something way more than yourself. That's what makes us special. I think we all have this need to belong and be a part of something special"

Luke Donald has finally earned respect after months of scrutiny and pressure. The English golfer is respected in the locker room, and players want him to continue as their captain in the future as well; however, he is yet to comment on that.