Ryder Cup winning skipper gets candid about the ‘most stressful 12 hours’ of his life

Luke Donald-led Team Europe won the 45th Ryder Cup on Sunday. The side, who owned a seven-point lead Saturday night, fought off a strong run from the Americans on closing day to clinch the trophy with a final score of 15-13 at Bethpage Black in New York. Following this, the winning skipper has come out to dub it the “most stressful 12 hours” of his life.Donald paid due respect to his rivals and gave a shout out to Keegan Bradley and his US Team. He admitted accepting the ‘tough’ nature of the event but lauded the fight put forth by the Americans. The 47-year-old stated being ‘proud’ of his side for the win. The English captain also addressed the historical value of winning the Ryder Cup in away soil and opined that ‘there will be talk for generations to come.’It is pertinent to note that the comments came when Donald was reminded of him joining Tony Jacklin (1985, 1987) as the only European Ryder Cup Captain to win home and away.Luke Donald said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's been the most stressful 12 hours in my life. Shout-out to the Americans, Keegan, his captaincy. I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them…But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and what they have done through, how they have come together, how they are playing for history, how they are playing for the people that came before them, and now there will be talk for generations to come as someone going down in history. Couldn't be more proud.”Luke Donald 'fortunate' for repeat captaincy at Ryder Cup For the unversed, Luke Donald led the European side to a 16 ½ - 11 ½ victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy in 2023. Sunday’s win was the Englishman’s second consecutive Ryder Cup triumph. The PGA Tour veteran also addressed the advantage of being a repeat captain and lauded his side for trusting in him a second time.Luke Donald added:“Well, having a repeat captain for one. I was just fortunate to have a team that knew me and trusted me. That's all I've ever tried to do is just be the best prepared I can be. So many different things I went into this deal with, the environment, the communication with the players. But yeah, I'm so, so, happy for them.”It is also noteworthy that the Bethpage win marked the European side’s first Ryder Cup victory on American soil since 2012. The accomplishment wasn’t taken lightly by Team Europe players who applauded their two-time winning captain with titles including “incredible,” “amazing,” and “the greatest Captain that's ever lived.”