Sahith Theegala & Julianna 'Juju' Chan announce engagement by sharing adorable images on social media

This year, Sahith Theegala bagged a disappointing record in the ongoing golf season following his neck injury. However, there is an exciting update waiting for the golfer's fans.Theegala has been in a relationship with Julianna 'Juju' Chan for some time now. Today, on October 19, Theegala and Juju got engaged. Fans came across the news as Chan shared an update on her Instagram. In the post, she shared some adorable photos featuring herself and Sahith Theegala.The series of images on Instagram showcased the golfer and his partner dressing up in matching whites. In the caption of her post, Julianne labeled Theegala &quot;the love&quot; of her life. Take a look at the engagement update of Chan and Sahith Theegala on Instagram:&quot;love of my life!!! 💍!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough it is not clear when the duo actually started dating, Theegala and Chan share some a longstanding bond. Way before the golfer could showcase his skills on the PGA Tour, he was attending Pepperdine University. There, Sahith Theegala met Chan, who was in the University swimming team. Julianne was also an assistant swimming coach.Following their 2017 meet, the duo made their bond public after six years. During the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the duo posted a picture on social media together. Starting from that time, Sahith Theegala and Julianna Chan have often been spotted appearing together in social media updates. Over the years, Chan has also posted some behind-the-scenes moments of Theegala.